In the absence of the lights, it’s up to videomapping on the historic buildings of the capital to give the people of Belluno the warm atmosphere of Christmas. On Saturday 3 December, with the opening of the market and the lighting of the trees positioned in Piazza Duomo and in front of the Fulcis, the countdown to Christmas began. In the video, the videomapping of the church of San Rocco in piazza dei Martiri.

01:25