Home » The videomapping that illuminates Turin’s Christmas is turned on – News
News

The videomapping that illuminates Turin’s Christmas is turned on – News

by admin
The videomapping that illuminates Turin’s Christmas is turned on – News

Musical scores, snowy landscapes, dancing notes, architecture that seems to be destroyed like in a cubist work, for 8 minutes of music, art and lights. This evening the video mapping that will animate Piazza San Carlo in Turin during the holiday period was turned on. For the first time at 360 degrees, on the historic facades of the square, the ‘Fantastic City’ show.


Winter’s Tales’ will light up Turin’s evenings every day from 6.30pm to 9.30pm until January 7th. Set to music by Vivaldi, Piazzolla and Tchaikovsky, abstract images alternate with projections of winter-themed works of art that are part of the collections of some of the city’s museums and cultural institutions. “With this inauguration – said the mayor Stefano Lo Russo – today we close the cycle of initiatives that we have promoted to celebrate the Christmas holidays in the best possible way, under the theme of light. Videomapping is a true artistic project that we give to the city, convinced that art and culture are a fundamental element for the development of the city”. “We want to discover the cultural treasures of the city by taking them outside the traditional places – adds the councilor for Culture Rosanna Purchia -. This square will become a true theater for a journey into the art and culture that surrounds our Christmas”.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

See also  Schillaci: '5-day quarantine', but De Luca: 'Let's keep the mask on' - ANSA Agency

You may also like

Increase in pension subsidies for former community mothers

Be firm in confidence, pioneer and forge ahead,...

FIA collaborates to improve safety on the two...

Minister Crevits temporarily stops new intercountry adoptions: “The...

The Central First Ecological and Environmental Protection Inspection...

Udine, 500 people march to say no to...

A hard blow to criminal gangs

Alias ​​Perica, the twentieth Guatemalan arrested in 2023...

Construction of electrical networks begins in the rural...

New Year’s Day holiday train tickets go on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy