The videomapping that illuminates Turin’s Christmas is turned on – News

Musical scores, snowy landscapes, dancing notes, architecture that seems to be destroyed like in a cubist work, for 8 minutes of music, art and lights. This evening the video mapping that will animate Piazza San Carlo in Turin during the holiday period was turned on. For the first time at 360 degrees, on the historic facades of the square, the ‘Fantastic City’ show.





Winter’s Tales’ will light up Turin’s evenings every day from 6.30pm to 9.30pm until January 7th. Set to music by Vivaldi, Piazzolla and Tchaikovsky, abstract images alternate with projections of winter-themed works of art that are part of the collections of some of the city’s museums and cultural institutions. “With this inauguration – said the mayor Stefano Lo Russo – today we close the cycle of initiatives that we have promoted to celebrate the Christmas holidays in the best possible way, under the theme of light. Videomapping is a true artistic project that we give to the city, convinced that art and culture are a fundamental element for the development of the city”. “We want to discover the cultural treasures of the city by taking them outside the traditional places – adds the councilor for Culture Rosanna Purchia -. This square will become a true theater for a journey into the art and culture that surrounds our Christmas”.

