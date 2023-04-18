The “Violet Center” will be created in Riobamba

PROJECT.-

One of the initiatives of the Ministry of Women and Human Rights is to create the “Centro Violeta” in the city of Riobamba, an entity that aims to help women in vulnerable situations.

Vanessa Barros, Zonal 3 coordinator of the Ministry of Women and Human Rights, which includes the provinces of Tungurahua, Cotopaxi, Chimborazo and Pastaza, pointed out that there are two centers in Ecuador: Esmeraldas and Latacunga; It is expected to open in Riobamba in a few days.

To meet this objective, it holds meetings with the authorities of the province. This week he went to the Governor’s Office and spoke with its owner, Iván Vinueza, who supports this initiative.

The “Violet Center” was created with the purpose of providing help to women who go through some type of violence, it is a space that provides security to the beneficiaries; provides psychological support, social work to check on their children, legal advice; In addition, a playful space is created so that the children feel safe while their mothers are cared for and thus overcome the problems of violence in the home.

He added that this problem of violence against women is not only the responsibility of the Government, but also of society; Violence starts at home, it starts when children see how often adults disrespect each other.

The media play a fundamental role in preventing the mistreatment of women from occurring, it is necessary to share information with all citizens and project educational programs.

He explained that in a month and a half the “Violet Center” will be inaugurated in Riobamba and they hope to have the presence of women, civil society and the authorities. They already have the space and are working on the constitution of the legal framework to advance and achieve this important work.