‘The Virgen del Carmen saved me from being taken by the devil’

Four years ago, on July 16, Orlando Andrade, a Valledupar veterinarian, had an amazing experience during his fight against diverticulitis and peritonitis that required high-risk surgery.

For him, his uncomplicated survival is attributed to divine intervention and his unwavering faith in God and the Virgen del Carmen.

During his recovery process, Orlando reports having had a spiritual encounter in which he claims to have seen a mysterious figure three meters away, which he describes as “the devil.”

At that moment, he invoked the help of the Virgen del Carmen, reaffirming his faith and his refusal to succumb to any ‘diabolical’ influence.

As the figure got closer and closer, Orlando continued to plead for divine protection. “’I’m not leaving with you’. Then he came back closer… The third time he was already next to me, I said: ‘My God, Virgin, help me,’” he recounted.

In a surprising turn of the story, the figure was transformed into three characters dressed as biblical characters: a man, the Virgin and a child. As he relates, the lord picked up an oracle and pointed it out to him, just like the Virgin.

At that moment, Orlando says he experienced a sense of peace and relief, feeling no pain despite his stay in the Intensive Care Unit for two days.

“When they left I started to feel so good that I wanted to stop. Although I was intubated, inside I already wanted to stop, leave, a very great spiritual feeling from the moment they pointed the oracle at me, from then on I felt no pain, even though I lasted two days in the ICU, I didn’t feel anything, I felt felt good. They only washed me once, it didn’t hurt me, thanks to the Virgin; those who know say that the Virgin José and the Divine Child came out of me,’” explained Andrade.

Orlando highlights the importance of his faith in the Virgen del Carmen, a devotion that has accompanied his family throughout his life. He continues to pray in different sacred places associated with the Virgin and considers her encounter with divinity as a sign of blessing.

Orlando’s story is added to the list of testimonials that highlight the importance of spirituality in people’s lives.

On the Day of the Virgen del Carmen, celebrated nationally last Sunday, the patron saint of drivers, firefighters and the queen of the Armed Forces in Colombia is commemorated.

This date, chosen due to an apparition of the Virgin to San Simón Stock in 1251, is celebrated every year with processions and masses in honor of the Virgen del Carmen.

