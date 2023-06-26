Home » The Virginia Panthers, with great potential
The Virginia Panthers, with great potential

Julian Andres Santa

Outstanding was the participation of the athletes from the Club Panteras de La Virginia in the departmental skating festival held by Club Campeones, where they had 15 of their skaters in action who enjoyed an emotional day and obtained very good results.

They won 38 medals

Vibiana Serna, coach of the Puerto Dulce de Colombia team, who has more than 12 years of experience in different clubs, expressed: “We won a total of 38 medals: 18 gold, 8 silver and 13 bronze, showing the excellent sporting process that we have been developing for two years since the club was created. We are two coaches who, with a lot of love and professionalism, offer our knowledge to the children of the municipality of Virginia and we are proud to see the results of our work in such a short time.”

They dream of a skating rink in the municipality

Julián Nogoa is also the coach of Club Panteras and he referred to the dream they have of being able to have their own sports arena in their municipality. “Skating in La Virginia is growing day by day. It is necessary that the next candidates for the Mayor’s Office focus special attention on the construction of a professional skating rink and to carry out this project, it is required that it be included in the government plans of said candidates so that it can be executed within the Development Plan ”.

It would bring more events to La Virginia

“Having facilities that comply with the regulations of this sport, La Virginia will be able to qualify as a national venue for professional competitions, since our geographical location is an important road corridor that connects with the main cities of Colombia,” said Professor Julián Nogoa. .

