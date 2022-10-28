Home News The virologist Bassetti challenged in Gorizia: the no vax billboards in the audience
News

The virologist Bassetti challenged in Gorizia: the no vax billboards in the audience

by admin
The virologist Bassetti challenged in Gorizia: the no vax billboards in the audience

The meeting with the virologist Matteo Bassetti at the Verdi Theater in Gorizia ended prematurely due to the disputes from the No-Vax world. The doctor asked those who did not agree with him to go out, so that those who had come to listen could continue to follow the meeting. Bassetti then added that if it hadn’t happened, he would have been the one to leave the theater. At that point a person went to challenge the virologist from under the stage and the rest of the No-Vax present raised from the signs with photos listed in mourning. As promised, Bassetti then got up from the sofa, greeted those present and left. We write about it here

00:40

See also  Tourism, measures for recovery: from the 80% Superbonus to the guarantee fund for SMEs

You may also like

Christmas in Vittorio Veneto will be in the...

Highways, fake reports on viaducts and tunnels: here...

Shanghai today launched a booster immunization with recombinant...

Luxottica, benefits for children and friends of employees...

Changsha seizes the day and night to carry...

Pensions, in the first nine months over 18...

Russia may unintentionally accelerate the planet’s energy transition

What to do, where to go in Canavese...

The 23rd Central China (Hunan) Agricultural Expo opens...

Letta’s attack on Renzi: “You are a crutch...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy