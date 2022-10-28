The meeting with the virologist Matteo Bassetti at the Verdi Theater in Gorizia ended prematurely due to the disputes from the No-Vax world. The doctor asked those who did not agree with him to go out, so that those who had come to listen could continue to follow the meeting. Bassetti then added that if it hadn’t happened, he would have been the one to leave the theater. At that point a person went to challenge the virologist from under the stage and the rest of the No-Vax present raised from the signs with photos listed in mourning. As promised, Bassetti then got up from the sofa, greeted those present and left. We write about it here

00:40