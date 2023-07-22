The Virtual Run 2023 by Seibert Media – different routes, common goal

Read this article in English.

Whether running, hiking or walking – from June 8th to 11th, 2023 it was that time again: Seibert Media organized its annual charity run, the Virtual Run 2023! The naming of this event does not come from anywhere, because this time our colleagues were not only on the road at different locations in Germany, but also in Austria, the USA and Canada. They had active support from their families, friends and even furry companions.

Despite the spatial separation, we had the common goal in mind of collecting donations for a good cause. That’s why even one or the other couch potato got up and put on running or hiking shoes.

Helping together – a run for the Bärenherz children’s hospice

Our Virtual Run is an affair of the heart: During this charity run, we collected money for the Children’s hospice Bärenherz in Wiesbaden. For each participant in the Virtual Run, Seibert Media donated 15 euros to the organization, which offers valuable support and holistic care to children with life-limiting diseases. The facility cares for and accompanies both seriously ill children and their families.

A multitude of paths

The “rules” for our charity run could be freely interpreted: Some colleagues covered the kilometers alone and thus faced a personal challenge. Families and friends got together to make their contribution to a good cause as a team. Some even brought their faithful four-legged companions with them. Whether the participants hiked, jogged or just walked – every step did something good.

Two continents, one mission

As mentioned at the beginning, the Virtual Run 2023 took place simultaneously in several locations around the world – from Germany and Austria to the United States and Canada. In Germany you could see our athletic participants running in cities, on country roads, on bridges, through forests, on mountains or on islands. On the other side of the Atlantic, colleagues in the USA and Canada embarked on their own journey, e.g. B. in Pennsylvania and in the neighborhoods of Vancouver. Despite the distance, the common goal created a deep sense of togetherness.

Get closer virtually step by step

Our charity run was originally a local event – until the outbreak of the global corona pandemic. But instead of canceling it, we simply transferred it to the virtual world. That means: Because a joint benefit run was no longer possible due to the rules and regulations, we made it a “hybrid event”. People continued to run, but everyone for themselves and with digital recording of the kilometers run. Here you can get an insight into our virtual runs in 2020, 2021 and 2022!

This time, too, we were able to organize and network with each other with the help of technologies at home and abroad. Before the start of the event, all participants had the opportunity to indicate their planned destinations or routes. After the event, they were able to share the distance traveled and the photos taken along the way.

Facts and figures – the results of the Virtual Run 2023

Our Virtual Run was worth it again – not only because we raised money for a good cause, but also because we were able to strengthen our sense of community and did something for our health. In the years 2020, 2021 and 2022 we have already collected 500, 750 and 300 euros respectively.

But how did we fare in 2023? This time, 32 Seibert medians covered a total of 288 kilometers. This means that the children’s hospice Bärenherz in Wiesbaden will receive a donation of 500 euros! (Seibert Media has decided to round up the actual value of 32 participants times 15 euros to a nice number.)

Last but not least: Danke!

The Virtual Run is a great opportunity to make an incredible impact through collective action. We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who organized the charity run and everyone who took part with a great deal of commitment and enthusiasm. We are looking forward to the next year!

PS: If you now feel like organizing a virtual run yourself, please contact us. And if you would like to support the Bärenherz Foundation, you can find out all the necessary details here:

