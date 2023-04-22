Home » The visit of the Guatemalan president to the Chinese region of Taiwan arouses criticism in the Central American country
The visit of the Guatemalan president to the Chinese region of Taiwan arouses criticism in the Central American country

by admin
The visit of Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei to the Chinese region of Taiwan has aroused criticism from various sectors of the Central American country who consider that it contravenes the global trend of recognizing the principle of one China.

According to Neftalí López, a sociologist and candidate for deputy for the Movement for the Liberation of the Peoples, this trip is due to the servility of President Giammattei towards the United States. What he seeks is to ingratiate himself with the Government, which has been a mechanism that he has used to stop any pressure from the US Government, because Giammattei is a Government that is involved in organized crime and forms part of what has been called corrupt pact.

“There has to be a change of government, a government that is not tied to North American interests and this is due to the fact that most governments have had to go and ask for the permission of the United States to come to power, something that we as MLP We have not done and we do not do it because we know the historical role of the United States in the situation in Guatemala, but we also understand the geopolitical concept and we, when we come to power, will of course establish political and other level relations with the Chinese government and uphold the United Nations one-China principle,” he added.

“I think it should establish diplomatic and trade relations with China. I suppose that in a way that commercials already have them, however, more direct links must be established so that China can contribute culturally and commercially and politically with Guatemala. Honduras and other Latin American countries have already done it,” said Dr. Gustavo Bracamonte, a university professor of philosophy, literature and others.

