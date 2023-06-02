The visit of the ICC Prosecutor, a strong signal against the perpetrators of crimes against humanity

As soon as he arrived in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Karim Khan, prosecutor at the International Criminal Court (ICC) went on Monday May 29 to the Panzi hospital, in Bukavu in the province of South Kivu. This is to inquire about the situation of the various victims of sexual violence interned in this hospital.

Received by the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize, Doctor Denis Mukwege and Director of Panzi Hospital, Karim Khan was greeted with various messages: “ From child mothers to children born of rape, let justice be done ».

« We demand justice for the victims of Kaniola, Kipupu, Makobola “, Brandish some of the victims who only claim reparation.

For his part, the National Coordinator of SOS Multisectoral Legal Information (SOS IJM), Jeff Kabala, indicated that this visit of the ICC Prosecutor is a good opportunity to issue arrest warrants for the perpetrators of the various violence and rapes since more than two decades in the Democratic Republic of Congo to hold them accountable.

« For us, it is an immense joy for him to issue an international arrest warrant against all those who committed these crimes. That the prosecutor can issue an arrest warrant against the sponsors … that he is the president of a neighboring country. He issued an international arrest warrant for the president of Russia, why can’t he issue an international arrest warrant for Kagame? “, declared the Head of this organization which demands justice for the victims of various atrocities in the DRC.

It should be noted that the Attorney General of the ICC is accompanied in South Kivu by a large team of members of the government, in particular Rose Mutombo, Minister of State in charge of Justice and Fabrice Puela, Minister of Human Rights.

