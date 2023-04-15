Austrian talents get involved in the current season of “The Voice Kids”. Now the 14-year-old Styrian Luca Sommerauer had his big performance – with the hit “Lonely” by Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco. The show was recorded weeks ago in Berlin, and the student from St. Marein in the Mürztal was able to hear great praise from the juror and coach Lena Meyer-Landrut: “Luca, you’re a diamond in the rough!” He has already gained experience at the “Kiddy Contest”, where he was able to win third place in 2019. No matter what the outcome of the popular casting format is for him: “The music will definitely play an important role in my life,” Luca, who is a member of Austria’s first children’s pop band (“Young Republic”), is certain. was.