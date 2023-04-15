Home News “The Voice Kids”: “Raw diamond” Luca from the Mürztal is one lap further
News

“The Voice Kids”: “Raw diamond” Luca from the Mürztal is one lap further

by admin
“The Voice Kids”: “Raw diamond” Luca from the Mürztal is one lap further

Austrian talents get involved in the current season of “The Voice Kids”. Now the 14-year-old Styrian Luca Sommerauer had his big performance – with the hit “Lonely” by Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco. The show was recorded weeks ago in Berlin, and the student from St. Marein in the Mürztal was able to hear great praise from the juror and coach Lena Meyer-Landrut: “Luca, you’re a diamond in the rough!” He has already gained experience at the “Kiddy Contest”, where he was able to win third place in 2019. No matter what the outcome of the popular casting format is for him: “The music will definitely play an important role in my life,” Luca, who is a member of Austria’s first children’s pop band (“Young Republic”), is certain. was.

See also  Positive at Benetton Rugby, derby postponed. Nutribullet Treviso Basket does not go to Bologna

You may also like

The new Starbucks CEO wants to reinvent the...

US Justice presents charges against sons of ‘Chapo’...

The Pernicious Fever. Arnold Palacios.

Comprehensively deepening reform and expanding high-level opening to...

“Last Generation” sticks to a large intersection in...

Man could spend decades in prison for killing...

The Economist sharply criticizes Petro’s Paz Total

China’s foreign minister corrects Baerbock

Nicaragua will open a cultural center in a...

Tribute to the entrepreneur: passion and resilience that...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy