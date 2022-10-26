Home News The voice of a strong China is played by Li Li and hard work-Domestic News-Jellyfish Net
CCTV news (news broadcast): The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China has concluded, and the cadres and the masses in various places are rejoicing and feeling excited. Everyone said that in the new era and new journey, we must unite more closely around the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core, deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, work hard and move forward courageously, in order to build socialism in an all-round way. To modernize the country and comprehensively promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, we will work together in unity.

The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China has drawn a grand blueprint for promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with Chinese-style modernization. On the way forward, the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core will surely unite and lead the whole party and the people of all ethnic groups in the country to continuously write Chinese characteristics for the new era. A new chapter of socialism, striving to realize the Chinese dream of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

The majority of cadres and the masses unanimously stated that the first plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee produced a new central leadership body, and the election results fully reflected the common will of the whole party, fully reflected the common aspiration of hundreds of millions of people, and fully demonstrated our party’s vigor and vitality. Prosperous and prosperous.

The blueprint has been drawn and the horn has been sounded. Today, the Chinese people’s driving force is stronger, their fighting spirit is stronger, and their belief in victory is firmer.

The officers and soldiers of the whole army and the armed police force said that they should transform the political enthusiasm for learning and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress into a powerful driving force for training and preparing for war, and make unremitting efforts towards the party’s goal of strengthening the army in the new era.

