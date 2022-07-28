The voice of the girl’s father who died suddenly after staying up late to work overtime is heartbreaking. The Human Resources and Social Security Bureau is involved in the investigation.

According to local media reports in Hangzhou, on July 9, Lu Xiao, the deputy chief physician of the emergency department of the Second Affiliated Hospital of Zhejiang University School of Medicine, treated a 22-year-old girl for four or five consecutive days, staying up late and working overtime until four or five in the morning. Sudden death occurred, and when he was sent to the hospital by a colleague, he was in cardiac and respiratory arrest, and he was rescued in the emergency ICU for 6 days and was still not out of danger.

After the incident, the girl’s father also posted videos for help on social platforms many times. In the relevant videos, it was introduced that they were from Jiangxi, and the family took out a loan to let the girl go to college. The girl wanted to reduce the burden of the family as soon as possible and work hard. Considering a heart transplant, but the family can’t afford the huge cost, so I posted a video to ask enthusiastic netizens for help. There are also many enthusiastic netizens online who have provided support and help for the girl.

On July 27, Lu Xiao posted a video on social platforms. In the video, he introduced to the girl’s family that the girl’s condition was no longer suitable for rescue, so he comforted the family and let the girl leave quietly… “This kind of conversation with the family is actually very painful. The family is in pain, and so is the doctor.” Lu Xiao said.

The girl’s father also left a message on the social platform: “My child will finally leave us two lonely old people on July 26, 2022. Thank you for your help during this time. I hope all the children and all the kind people must love them. Take good care of your own body and work hard! Thank you all.”

On July 28, the official Weibo account of the Human Resources and Social Security Bureau of Binjiang District, Hangzhou City reported that a 22-year-old girl died suddenly after staying up late working overtime. After investigation, the company involved was Hangzhou Muke Culture Media Co., Ltd. The bureau has paid attention to the relevant situation and has cooperated with relevant units to investigate and verify. If an enterprise is found to have violated labor laws and regulations, it will be seriously investigated and dealt with in accordance with laws and regulations.

The relevant labor laws and regulations in my country stipulate that the working hours of laborers shall not exceed 8 hours per day, and the average weekly work time shall not exceed 40 hours, and laborers shall also be guaranteed at least one day off each week.

If it is necessary for production and operation, the employer may extend the working hours after consultation with the trade union and the laborers, but generally it shall not exceed one hour per day. If the working hours need to be extended due to special reasons, the working hours shall be extended on the condition that the health of the laborers is guaranteed. No more than three hours per day and thirty-six hours per month. That is, in the standard working hour system, working overtime over 36 hours per month is considered overtime.