Home News The voice would like to differ from Smer, but when it came to Kažimir, they are again in the same boat
News

The voice would like to differ from Smer, but when it came to Kažimir, they are again in the same boat

by admin
The voice would like to differ from Smer, but when it came to Kažimir, they are again in the same boat

The news was selected and commented by Tomáš Gális

1. Rezník surprises even after his departure

When the parliament elected Ľuboš Machaj as the head of RTVS in the middle of last year, it might have seemed that we would no longer hear about the long-time director of public media, who kept his post mainly thanks to the fact that he always did what he saw in the eyes of the current political representation.

Three quarters of a year has passed and suddenly Rezník’s name resonates again. This time, however, in a different, much more unpleasant context for him. His daughters were paid to study abroad by businessman Peter Kuba, accused of money laundering in the Dobytkár case.

As Veronika Prušová and Dušan Mikušovič write in their article, the fact that the owner of the infamous agency Roko sent about 200,000 euros between 2015 and 2020 to the then director of TASR and later to the TV station was revealed thanks to the investigation of the corruption case at the Agricultural Payment Agency.

Another cashew lover. Rezník’s explanation has a chance to go down in history, similar to the explanation of Minister Pavel Kanis, who allegedly got the money to build the house by making good guesses, or the excuses of special prosecutor Dušan Kováčik, who handled the huge cash he borrowed from his brother.

This article is exclusive content for Denník N subscribers.

Are you a subscriber?

See also  Pension reform, Fornero law at the crossroads. All possible extensions and open channels

You may also like

Hawolgok-dong ‘Shintong Planning’ confirmed… Transformed into 1,900 households...

Edict 2nd. notice Yully del Carmen Barrios Valencia

Fake diplomatic passports: scammers convicted | News.at

A comprehensive strike closes pharmacies in Morocco.. and...

In the Pescaito neighborhood of Valledupar, the body...

After deadly bear attack: Messner for killing aggressive...

When Boano speaks the language of fallacies and...

In Pore and Tauramena, two new cases of...

Transcript of the Special Press Conference of the...

Maria Schrader and Loriot awarded

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy