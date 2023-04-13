The news was selected and commented by Tomáš Gális

1. Rezník surprises even after his departure

When the parliament elected Ľuboš Machaj as the head of RTVS in the middle of last year, it might have seemed that we would no longer hear about the long-time director of public media, who kept his post mainly thanks to the fact that he always did what he saw in the eyes of the current political representation.

Three quarters of a year has passed and suddenly Rezník’s name resonates again. This time, however, in a different, much more unpleasant context for him. His daughters were paid to study abroad by businessman Peter Kuba, accused of money laundering in the Dobytkár case.

As Veronika Prušová and Dušan Mikušovič write in their article, the fact that the owner of the infamous agency Roko sent about 200,000 euros between 2015 and 2020 to the then director of TASR and later to the TV station was revealed thanks to the investigation of the corruption case at the Agricultural Payment Agency.

Another cashew lover. Rezník’s explanation has a chance to go down in history, similar to the explanation of Minister Pavel Kanis, who allegedly got the money to build the house by making good guesses, or the excuses of special prosecutor Dušan Kováčik, who handled the huge cash he borrowed from his brother.