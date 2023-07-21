Home » The vote for the Haapsalu inclusive budget is led by the establishment of a low adventure park in Krahviaeda
News

The vote for the Haapsalu inclusive budget is led by the establishment of a low adventure park in Krahviaeda

by admin
The vote for the Haapsalu inclusive budget is led by the establishment of a low adventure park in Krahviaeda

A low-level adventure park can come to the county park. Photo: Malle-Liisa Raigla

By Friday, 122 people had cast their votes for the inclusive budget vote, which will last until the beginning of August.

Of the three proposals on the ballot, the construction of a low-level adventure park in Krahviaeda received the most votes – 71 residents of Haapsala are in favor of this proposal.

In second place is the construction of an outdoor gym and a bench table in Uuemõisa with 38 votes, and in third place is the final construction of the low adventure trail of Haapsalu elementary school in the yard of the elementary school.

The vote on the inclusive budget lasts until August 1. The proposal with the most votes is supported by the Haapsalu city government with 20,000 euros.

You can vote for proposals in the Volis environment.

Previous articleOpen farms day attracted more people to the countryside than last year

See also  Fratoianni renounces the uninominal of Pisa and gives way to Ceccanti

You may also like

Guatemalan Electoral Authority Appeals to Constitutional Court to...

“Colombia is not a world power of life”:...

Lioness was probably wild boar: This is how...

Authorities highlight a new day with zero homicides...

Company or work, an invaluable task

Card” – the majority of skilled workers will...

The reason why Joe Manganiello asked for a...

Armed attack against a Bavarian vehicle in the...

Qinghai Province Secures Over 21.3 Billion Yuan Investment...

Donald Trump: Trial against him in document affair...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy