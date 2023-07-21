The vote for the Haapsalu inclusive budget is led by the establishment of a low adventure park in Krahviaeda

A low-level adventure park can come to the county park. Photo: Malle-Liisa Raigla

By Friday, 122 people had cast their votes for the inclusive budget vote, which will last until the beginning of August.

Of the three proposals on the ballot, the construction of a low-level adventure park in Krahviaeda received the most votes – 71 residents of Haapsala are in favor of this proposal.

In second place is the construction of an outdoor gym and a bench table in Uuemõisa with 38 votes, and in third place is the final construction of the low adventure trail of Haapsalu elementary school in the yard of the elementary school.

The vote on the inclusive budget lasts until August 1. The proposal with the most votes is supported by the Haapsalu city government with 20,000 euros.

You can vote for proposals in the Volis environment.

