“The vote that you will give for me will be useful”: Andrés Castrillón, candidate for the Popayán Council – news

The decisions made in the Council are transcendental for the city and its inhabitants.

The civil engineer Andrés Castrillón Valencia, endorsed by Dignidad & Compromiso and Colombia Justa Libres, with number 13 on the electoral card, aspires to be elected on Sunday, October 29 to join the Popayán Council.

Specifically, this man from Payan says that he intends to work on crucial issues for the city, such as the POT, the review of the IGAC cadastral update, the PEMP, the defense of public services, the recovery of sports venues and control to budget execution.

LC Why do you want to get to the Popayán Council?

A.C.V. Firstly, because the issues that are decided in the Popayán Council are of such importance that they affect all citizens, whether for good or bad, so people must be chosen who are professionally prepared to take the decisions. budgetary, legal, social, economic decisions and help route the municipality towards progress and development goals.

LC You have pointed out the inconsistencies of the cadastral update, what is proposed in this very sensitive aspect for citizens?

A.C.V. From the Popayán Council I will do everything possible to remedy the errors that the IGAC committed. It is very likely that the cadastral updating process carried out by the IGAC on the Popayán properties has affected many people due to the loss of Sisbén subsidies; Likewise, they may receive a request from the DIAN to submit an income tax return and, even worse, if the person has been affected in the area of ​​their lot or construction. All this will have economic and social repercussions on citizens.

What aspects motivate you to work on the Council?

A.C.V. There are several, among them the Territorial Planning Plan (POT) which has not been updated and is fundamental, because it regulates the order of the city, regulates traffic, the use of public space, all land uses. I will ensure that it is a Plan that meets the expectations of the citizens.

I was the first person to present to the Popayán Council and the IGAC the problems and errors of the new cadastral reassessment, which have not been rectified, but we have time to rectify them.

Likewise, the Special Plan for Management and Protection of the Historical Sector (PEMP) must be reviewed, and the Managing Entity must also be established, which is the entity in charge of caring for and protecting the city’s heritage, which belongs to everyone.

In addition, I will be in charge of ensuring the correct execution of the municipal budget.

