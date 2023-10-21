Home » The “Voucher for innovation consultancy” desk opens to support the technological transformation of SMEs
The “Voucher for innovation consultancy” desk opens to support the technological transformation of SMEs

The "Voucher for innovation consultancy" desk opens to support the technological transformation of SMEs

Filling out applications from October 26th, sending from November 29th

The Ministry of Business and Made in Italy, with a financial endowment of 75 million of euros, has established the terms and methods for sending applications regarding access to the benefits of the “Voucher for innovation consultancy” for small and medium-sized enterprises.

The measure, which intends to support the technological and digital transformation of SMEs and business networks operating on the national territory, consists of a contribution to the expenses made by companies for the consultancy services provided by a qualified innovation manager or a consultancy company registered in the specific list established by the Ministry .

The opening of the “Voucher for innovation consultancy” desk follows, in fact, the Ministry’s public notice regarding the “establishment of the list of qualified managers and accredited consultancy companies” which will have to support the companies benefiting from the voucher in technological innovation projects and, specifically, in the application of the following enabling technologies: big data and data analysis, cloud, fog and quantum computing, cyber security, Next Production Revolution technologies in business processes, simulation and cyber-physical systems, rapid prototyping, systems visualization, virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR), advanced and collaborative robotics, human-machine interface, additive manufacturing and three-dimensional printing, internet of things and machines, digital integration and development of business processes, digital marketing programs , open innovation programs.

L’list of qualified managers and consultancy companies accredited by the Ministry can be consulted exclusively by companies that submit an application for the benefits.

The “Voucher”, which can be granted under the de minimis regime, for micro and small businesses will consist of a contribution equal to 50% of the costs incurred up to a maximum of 40 thousand euros, for medium-sized enterprises in a contribution equal to 30% of the costs incurred up to a maximum of 25 thousand euros, for business networks in a contribution equal to 50% % of costs incurred up to a maximum of 80 thousand euros.

Individuals who intend to apply for incentives must complete the requests from 26 October to 23 November 2023 exclusively via the IT procedure available at the link

Only starting from 29 November 2023 will companies and business networks that have previously completed the applications be able to proceed with the‘send of relief requests (the link will be available in the coming weeks).

For more information

