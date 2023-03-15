Since 1996 there has been talk of a road solution that could connect the rural areas of Cali to the west, and solve the mobility of kilometer 18.

It is the Vuelta a Occidente and it has two sections. The first goes from the exit of Cali by Cristo Rey and connects to the corregimientos of Los Andes, Pichindé, Leonera, Felidia and El Saladito to the road to the sea.

The second section connects La Elvira, La Castilla, La Paz, Golondrinas and Montebello from the Cerezo turn on the road to the sea until the exit through Chipichape, in commune 2.

Of the 36 kilometers of the first stretch, there are 5.6 unpaved kilometers of the route between Pichindé and La Leonera. Of the second stretch, 26 kilometers long, there is nothing paved.

The situation was frozen for many years and the project was reborn more or less until 2010, but it could not be carried out, even though it is part of the city’s Land Management Plan in Agreement 373 of 2014.

On the one hand, resources have been lacking. On the other, it is necessary to process an environmental license with the National Agency for Environmental Licenses (ANLA), because one of the intervention areas is located in the Los Farallones Natural Park.

This is the time to make the Vuelta a Occidente a reality, with its Rural Collector Roads, Rural Integration Roads and Local Rural Roads, to integrate the corregimientos of the rural area of ​​Cali and to open a new era of agricultural, tourist and sports development of the western corregimientos.

A complete project of a 60-kilometer-per-hour road that has space for a bike path would cost around 350 billion pesos, considering that it is also necessary to buy some properties.

To make it a reality, we need to inaugurate the Secretariat for Rural and Agricultural Development of Cali, and leverage the necessary macro-projects in our rural area. We also need to set up a public-private alliance and a concession for the development of the roads, and consider the allocation of resources for valuation.

The National Government could play a very important role in the budget, considering the importance of this road to decongest kilometer 18 and create another connection between Cali, Dagua and Buenaventura, and obtaining environmental licenses with the ANLA.

The Tour of the West can be an immediate solution to start the future of the city. It is in our hands to make it a reality.

