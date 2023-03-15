Home News The Vuelta a Occidente to connect Cali
News

The Vuelta a Occidente to connect Cali

by admin
The Vuelta a Occidente to connect Cali

Since 1996 there has been talk of a road solution that could connect the rural areas of Cali to the west, and solve the mobility of kilometer 18.

It is the Vuelta a Occidente and it has two sections. The first goes from the exit of Cali by Cristo Rey and connects to the corregimientos of Los Andes, Pichindé, Leonera, Felidia and El Saladito to the road to the sea.

The second section connects La Elvira, La Castilla, La Paz, Golondrinas and Montebello from the Cerezo turn on the road to the sea until the exit through Chipichape, in commune 2.

Of the 36 kilometers of the first stretch, there are 5.6 unpaved kilometers of the route between Pichindé and La Leonera. Of the second stretch, 26 kilometers long, there is nothing paved.

The situation was frozen for many years and the project was reborn more or less until 2010, but it could not be carried out, even though it is part of the city’s Land Management Plan in Agreement 373 of 2014.

On the one hand, resources have been lacking. On the other, it is necessary to process an environmental license with the National Agency for Environmental Licenses (ANLA), because one of the intervention areas is located in the Los Farallones Natural Park.

This is the time to make the Vuelta a Occidente a reality, with its Rural Collector Roads, Rural Integration Roads and Local Rural Roads, to integrate the corregimientos of the rural area of ​​Cali and to open a new era of agricultural, tourist and sports development of the western corregimientos.

See also  Earthquake Rages on Haiti's Misery - Tom Phillips

A complete project of a 60-kilometer-per-hour road that has space for a bike path would cost around 350 billion pesos, considering that it is also necessary to buy some properties.

To make it a reality, we need to inaugurate the Secretariat for Rural and Agricultural Development of Cali, and leverage the necessary macro-projects in our rural area. We also need to set up a public-private alliance and a concession for the development of the roads, and consider the allocation of resources for valuation.

The National Government could play a very important role in the budget, considering the importance of this road to decongest kilometer 18 and create another connection between Cali, Dagua and Buenaventura, and obtaining environmental licenses with the ANLA.

The Tour of the West can be an immediate solution to start the future of the city. It is in our hands to make it a reality.

Comments

You may also like

The Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee...

Zimtu Capital Corp Portfolio Company, Eagle Bay Resources...

Alberto Fernández suffers a herniated lumbar disc and...

Armed individuals looted trucks carrying supplies for the...

The oldest club in Wels is looking for...

Saudi Arabia’s $37 billion contract with Boeing for...

Pick and plate in Medellín Thursday March 16,...

Bean soup – Alla Pugacheva’s recipe

The electoral authority ratifies the fine to Nicolás...

“Falco” and “Freddie Mercury” appear in Steyr

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy