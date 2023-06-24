The Wagner group shot down a Russian Army helicopter

Photo: File

The head of the Russian Wagner mercenary group, Yevgueni Prigozhin, reported this morning that his forces shot down a Russian Army helicopter.

“Right now a helicopter opened fire on a column of civilians, it was shot down by Wagner’s troops,” he said in an audio posted on his Telegram channel.

Shortly before, he denounced that two Russian Air Force aircraft, with the identification numbers 523 and 546, “were trying to attack” the column that allegedly entered the Russian region of Rostov, in the south of the country, and is advancing towards Moscow.

“Remember, guys, the homeland will not forgive you for shooting into its territory. We must show courage and shoot into enemy territory when our infantry advances,” he warned.

ask to keep calm

Prigozhin pointed out that Wagner does not bother anyone when fighting at the front. “We annoy the criminals who want to save his ass, who annihilated about 100,000 Russian soldiers: (Chief of the General Staff Valeri) Gerasimov and (Defense Minister Sergei) Shoigu.”

The governor of Rostov, Vasily Golubev, stated on his Telegram channel that “the situation demands the maximum concentration of all forces to maintain order.”

“The police take all necessary measures to guarantee the safety of the population of the region. I ask everyone to remain calm and not leave their homes unnecessarily,” he said.

Law enforcement officers have blocked the road out of the regional capital, Rostov-on-Don, where armored personnel have been seen, according to the channel. Astra.

VKontakte, the Russian Facebook, blocked Prigozhin’s page, where the audios in which he declared himself in default with the Russian Ministry of Defense had been published.

