Home » The Wagner group shot down a Russian Army helicopter
News

The Wagner group shot down a Russian Army helicopter

by admin
The Wagner group shot down a Russian Army helicopter

Photo: File

The head of the Russian Wagner mercenary group, Yevgueni Prigozhin, reported this morning that his forces shot down a Russian Army helicopter.

“Right now a helicopter opened fire on a column of civilians, it was shot down by Wagner’s troops,” he said in an audio posted on his Telegram channel.

Shortly before, he denounced that two Russian Air Force aircraft, with the identification numbers 523 and 546, “were trying to attack” the column that allegedly entered the Russian region of Rostov, in the south of the country, and is advancing towards Moscow.

“Remember, guys, the homeland will not forgive you for shooting into its territory. We must show courage and shoot into enemy territory when our infantry advances,” he warned.

ask to keep calm

Prigozhin pointed out that Wagner does not bother anyone when fighting at the front. “We annoy the criminals who want to save his ass, who annihilated about 100,000 Russian soldiers: (Chief of the General Staff Valeri) Gerasimov and (Defense Minister Sergei) Shoigu.”

The governor of Rostov, Vasily Golubev, stated on his Telegram channel that “the situation demands the maximum concentration of all forces to maintain order.”

“The police take all necessary measures to guarantee the safety of the population of the region. I ask everyone to remain calm and not leave their homes unnecessarily,” he said.

Law enforcement officers have blocked the road out of the regional capital, Rostov-on-Don, where armored personnel have been seen, according to the channel. Astra.

VKontakte, the Russian Facebook, blocked Prigozhin’s page, where the audios in which he declared himself in default with the Russian Ministry of Defense had been published.

See also  Viminale, in 2022 over 100 thousand migrants landed in Italy

Independent journalism needs the support of its readers to continue and ensure that the uncomfortable news they don’t want you to read remains within your reach. Today, with your support, we will continue working hard for censorship-free journalism!

You may also like

Boat with 50 migrants adrift in the Mediterranean

Good news for importers – Naibaat

Bogotá: From 12:00 am dry law begins for...

Consolidating the Foundation of the Road of Socialism...

The provincial festival of l’Unità returns to the...

Pakistan’s participation in ICC World Cup 2023 subject...

Sustainable Mining, with Caicedo Licona

how it works and who owns it —...

clsem honored socialist lawyers

Karol G surprised with emotional commercial recorded in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy