The giant panda's walking posture looks like "Hurricane" Gao Qisheng Zoo responded: "Walking with wind" has a bold and unrestrained personality

The giant panda’s walking posture looks like “Hurricane” Gao Qisheng Zoo responded: “Walking with wind” has a bold and unrestrained personality

After the hit drama “Hurricane” was broadcast, the classic movements and lines of the central character were imitated and recreated by netizens, including the classic walking posture of Gao Qiqiang’s younger brother, Gao Qisheng, which can be said to be a famous scene in the play.

Recently, a giant panda in Yunnan has become popular because it looks like “Gao Qisheng” in walking.

According to Jimu News, the staff of the Science and Education Department of Yunnan Safari Park said that the popular giant panda named “Mozhu” is 9 years old this year.It is an adult male giant panda with a very bold and unrestrained personality. “Moso Bamboo” has always walked with “wind”, and eating bamboo is like sticking skewers.

staff said,After the “Moso Bamboo” walking video became popular, the number of visitors to the zoo has increased significantly in the past few days.Some netizens left messages under the video, saying that they would find time to see “Moso Bamboo”.

It is understood that giant pandas belong to the family Ursidae, and there are only two subspecies. Males are slightly larger than females. They are fat and bear-like in shape, with round heads and short tails. The length of the head and body is 1.2-1.8 meters, and the length of the tail is 10-12 centimeters. The weight is 80-120 kg, the heaviest can be up to 180 kg, the body color is black and white, the cheeks are round, there are large “dark circles”, and the iconic way of walking.

The giant panda is endemic to my country.The main habitat is the mountainous areas of Sichuan, Shaanxi and Gansu, China.In 2021, it will be included in the first level of the “List of Wild Animals under National Key Protection in China“.

“bamboo”

