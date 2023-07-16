The wall in the wedding hall collapsed in Izmir: 1 dead – Current News

According to the information obtained, On Fevzi Pasha Street The wall, which is learned to have been built for “ornamental purposes” in a rural wedding hall, was found during the wedding. Deniz Celebi (9) ve Eğmen Gürbüz He fell over two children named (7). address upon notice. 112 Emergency Health and police teams were dispatched. One of the children who were under the wall by the medical teams who came to the scene, 9 years old. By Deniz Çelebi lost his life, Eğmen Gürbüz His condition was determined to be serious. Gürbüz, who was seriously injured, was taken to the ambulance. Torbali State Hospital removed.

On the other hand, the prosecutor’s examination of Deniz Çelebi’s dead body

