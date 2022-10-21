The former Sommariva pastry shop reopens its doors to the city and will host a workshop for the collection of woolen blankets that will cover the walls of Treviso on November 27, a day against violence against women.

In summary, this is the Viva Vittoria Treviso project, a relational work that aims to combat all forms of violence.

Those who join the initiative can make a wool square, 50x50cm crocheted or knitted, which will be collected and joined with a red thread to create a blanket that will be placed on the walls of Treviso to raise awareness among the community and passers-by.

After November 27th there will be the possibility to redeem one or more wool squares in exchange for an offer and the proceeds will be donated to the Telephone Rosa Antiviolence Center of Treviso and to CasaLuna Casa Rifugio of the Municipality of Treviso.

In the video Rosa De Filippo of the association “Up – Dreams out of the drawer” explains what the Viva Vittoria Treviso initiative consists of and how to participate.