He continued its construction with the Rotary club, which he joined at the age of 23. The hospital was born as a dispensary, today it has wards and two hundred beds

BELLUNo. Every year Giambattista Arrigoni spent at least a month in Africa. He had been one of the architects of the construction, in Kenya, of the missionary hospital of Wamba, which he himself defined as “the miracle of the savannah”. A reality desired and built by the voluntary service of Belluno, with the commitment of Rotary, of which Arrigoni was a member from the age of 23 and of the same doctor from Belluno.

It was born as a small dispensary: ​​about twenty places to welcome the sick of a very poor region. In 1979 the pediatric isolation ward was created, later the paediatrics was doubled, the kitchens and the laundry were renovated, the departments for the rehabilitation of children from Motul were set up, for physiotherapy, maternity, the production of drugs (with the Dr. Ernesto Riva), the analysis laboratory, the intensive care, the school for nurses. Today Wamba is home to two hundred patients, serves a pool of 200,000 people and a social organization has sprung up around the hospital: a police station, a post office, shops, meeting places, pensions for employees have sprung up. When it was understood that the wells were not sufficient to guarantee water to the structure, Arrigoni worked to find the funds to build an aqueduct, bringing to Belluno two bottles of water taken from some springs discovered by a missionary in the mountains.

The Catholic Hospital of Wamba has grown with the continuous support of several Rotarian doctors and surgeons, including Arrigoni himself who from 1981 to 2007 – as a volunteer – served in the structure. He was also president of the association of the same name.

In the pediatric isolation ward of the hospital there is a plaque commemorating the construction of the structure by the Belluno Club in memory of two immaturely deceased children, Luciano and Martino, children of the Rotarians Carlo Terrible and Giambattista Arrigoni respectively. The doctor from Belluno also instituted scholarships for local doctors, so that the hospital became autonomous.

Arrigoni joined Rotary at the age of 23 and immediately took action to consolidate the twinning with the Club of Spittal (Austria). “We are really close to Giambattista’s family”, the words of the current president Gianmarco Zanchetta. “We are left orphans of an extraordinary person, who has given so much to our Club, but also and above all to the entire Belluno area and beyond”.

He was awarded the “Service Above Self” honor by Rotary International and was president of the Belluno Club three times (1972-73, 1973-74 and 1989-90). In his last term as president of the Club he started the great restoration project of the sculptor by Andrea Brustolon in the church of San Fermo, in Belluno.