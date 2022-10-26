25 October 2022 10:38

Anyone who writes about the conflict between the rebel authorities of Tigray and the central government of Ethiopia, or about any other war in Africa, should always point out from the first paragraph that 85 percent of the fifty-five African countries live in peace. Africa is not a continent at war. That said, it is true that almost all of the ongoing wars that kill more than a thousand people a month take place in Africa (the only exception being the Russian invasion of Ukraine), where one in six human beings lives. And while the broader of these conflicts will soon end, it is not ending well. The Tigray is collapsing. This rebel province, home to six of the 120 million Ethiopians, has been fighting for two years against Abiy Ahmed, the prime minister of the federal government of Addis Ababa. At one point, the Tigrinya forces even threatened to reach the capital. But today, for the Tigray fighters, hostilities are coming to an end amid famine, bombing and defeat.





The Tigers could be defined as the Ethiopian “Spartans”: tenacious peasants, accustomed to sacrifices, strong in discipline and a sense of ethnic belonging that have made them formidable adversaries. They were at the forefront of the long battle to overthrow the Derg, the violent socialist regime that ruled the country between 1974 and 1991, and later dominated the coalition that led Ethiopia until 2018. Over the past thirty years the Tigrinya political-military elite has flourished and the same can be said, to a lesser extent, for the Tigrinya population. This has created such resentment among other ethnic groups that four years ago Abiy ousted the Tigrayans from power with widespread support. But it was only a matter of time before the parties entered into conflict. See also Ethiopia, round-up continues. The Italian head of the Salesian mission arrested Federal government soldiers had a bad time at first, but managed to reverse the situation after Abiy bought military drones overseas. In the end, with numbers, technology and a ruthless food blockade that has reduced the Tigrayans to starvation, they managed to get the better of their opponents.

Numerous European states waged war on each other for three centuries before their borders were defined

Abiy has found a useful ally in Eritrea, a ferocious dictatorship whose troops entered neighboring Tigray with his blessing (in 2019 the Ethiopian premier received the Nobel Peace Prize for signing a peace treaty with Asmara). The war will probably end soon. With an Ethiopian government victory and, of course, more massacres. But there is nothing particularly “African” about this conflict. There are parallels with the history of Japan in the sixteenth century (the period of the warring states), of France in the seventeenth century (eight civil wars with a religious background) and the United States of the nineteenth century (the civil war, the “conquest” of the west and the expansionist wars with the United Kingdom, Mexico and Spain). They are wars that are part of the process of forming a state, in which various religious, ethnic and linguistic groups, clans and tribes are gradually pushed to achieve something like a common identity. It is an often violent process, never completely finished, and in many cases still ongoing. Considering that many African countries have been independent for less than sixty years, perhaps it would be surprising not that there are wars in Africa, but that all in all there are relatively few. Numerous European states – nearly fifty on a continent with just over half the African population – waged war on each other for three centuries before their borders were defined. Some still do, especially in Eastern Europe. See also Quincinetto, a hunter injured during a wild boar hunt In reality there is a peculiarity that distinguishes African wars: the scarce attention they receive. The war in Ethiopia is much more bloody than the war in Ukraine and yet it is virtually ignored by the Western and Asian media. Because? Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, head of the World Health Organization (WHO), is particularly involved in this conflict. He is Tigrinya and thinks the problem is racism. In a recent statement, he speculated that the lack of global commitment to stop the war in Tigray is due to “skin color”.

Tedros wondered if “the world pays equal attention to the lives of whites and blacks,” as the ongoing wars in Ethiopia, Yemen, Afghanistan and Syria have garnered only a fraction of the interest in the war in Ukraine. Tedros’ thesis would be more convincing if most Yemenis, Afghans and Syrians weren’t white. But all these countries are Muslims, and wars that appear to have a religious dimension actually play a decisive role in the formation of national and state identities. The rest of the world pays little attention because it dismisses them as yet another war between Muslims. It is a pity that so many countries seem doomed to go through a phase of great violence on the way to a post-tribal future. But, apparently, humans work like this. In some African and Arab countries it is happening now, only because European imperialism has prevented it from doing it earlier. (Translation by Federico Ferrone)

To know Talks in South Africa Representatives of the Ethiopian government and Tigray regional forces arrived on October 24, 2022 in Pretoria, South Africa, for the first formal peace talks, sponsored by the African Union, since the outbreak of the conflict two years ago. At the moment the Ethiopian army and its allies, including Eritrean troops, are in a position of strength, having recently recaptured important cities in the region, including Shire and Adua. The situation on the ground therefore seems to favor the government. The United States and the European Union are lobbying for Addis Ababa to stop the offensive. The war has caused a huge humanitarian crisis and famine in Tigray, where there are millions of displaced people. The death toll is uncertain, but a group of researchers from the University of Ghent, in Belgium, estimates they were at least 385,000. Reuters, The Observer