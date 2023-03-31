Ukrainian combat aviation began to use high-precision JDAM bombs against the Russian invaders.

The speaker of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Yuriy Ignat, stated this on the air of the telethon.

“We also use JDAM bombs. These are Western-style bombs with which our aviation successfully strikes important targets. These bombs are a little less powerful, but extremely accurate.”– said Ignat.

He expressed confidence that the greater success of the Armed Forces depends precisely on obtaining a greater number of such ammunition.

JDAMs are hardware kits based on GPS technology. Thanks to this, free-fall aerial bombs are transformed into all-weather corrected munitions. The kit includes an inertial navigation system and a GPS receiver that allows for increased accuracy, small wings attached to the middle of the bomb, and a tail unit that has controllable fins (it allows the bomb to adjust its course during flight to the target).

We will remind that in March, the Russian army increased the activity of using its own analog of guided bombs, which it hits on peaceful settlements, in particular, in the Berislav district of the Kherson region. The last time such a bomb was used in the village of Lviv in the Kherson region was on March 30.

90

Read us on the Telegram channel, Facebook and Instagram