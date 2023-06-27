The water area of ​​Qinghai Lake has reached the largest in the past ten years, and the migration of yellow carp is ushering in the peak period – Teller Report Teller Report

Source title: The water area of ​​Qinghai Lake has reached the largest value in the past ten years

CCTV news:Huang carp is the core species in the “grass-river-lake-fish-bird” symbiotic ecosystem of Qinghai Lake. Without Huangyu, the water quality of Qinghai Lake and the migration and reproduction of birds will be seriously affected and destroyed. So, what kind of fish is Huangyu? Why does it appear to migrate? Next, we get to know Huangyu through a short film.

Huangyu is named after the Huangshui River that flows through Qinghai Province. In fact, its real name is Qinghai Lake naked carp. A naked carp is a carp without scales. Expert research believes that Qinghai Lake was once connected to the Yellow River water system, and the ancestor of the Huanghe carp was the Yellow River carp, which originally had scales. About 130,000 years ago, Qinghai Lake became a closed lake due to geological movement, and later evolved into a saltwater lake. In order to adapt to the increasingly salty lake water, the scales of the Yellow River carp stranded in the Qinghai Lake Basin have gradually degenerated, and the exposed skin can better expel the salt and alkali from the body.

The water temperature of Qinghai Lake is low and the salinity is high. Huang carp accounts for more than 95% of the fish resources in Qinghai Lake. Very slowly.

Huang carp usually lives in Qinghai Lake with an average water depth of 18 meters. The high salinity content in Qinghai Lake inhibits the development of gonads of Huang carp. From May to August every year, mature Huang carp needs to swim to Qinghai The lake’s Buha River, Quanji River, Shaliu River and other rivers are used to spawn in fresh water, which forms a great spectacle in Qinghai Lake – the migration of Huangyu.

At the end of the 1950s, the reserves of yellow carp in Qinghai Lake once reached 320,000 tons. However, due to overfishing and environmental degradation, by 2002, the reserves of yellow carp were less than 2,600 tons. Since 1982, Qinghai Province has successively implemented six rounds of closed lakes for fish breeding, especially since January 2001, three consecutive rounds of “ban on fishing” have allowed the small fish to fully recuperate. In order to allow wild yellow carp to spawn smoothly, the surrounding area of ​​Qinghai Lake removed some dams that hindered the migration of yellow carp and transformed them into fishways suitable for the migration of yellow carp. The local area also adopts the method of artificial proliferation and release, and releases a large number of fry into Qinghai Lake every year. The monitoring data in 2022 shows that the reserves of Huangyu will reach 114,100 tons, which is 44 times that of the initial period of protection.

The waters of Qinghai Lake continue to expand to the largest in the past ten years

Qinghai Lake is the largest inland saltwater lake in my country, and it is also an important water body to maintain the ecological security of the northeastern Qinghai-Tibet Plateau. In recent years, the water area of ​​Qinghai Lake has continued to increase, and it has reached the largest value in the past ten years.

Recently, the reporter learned from the Qinghai Provincial Ecological Environment Monitoring Center that as of September 2022, satellite remote sensing monitoring images show that the water area of ​​Qinghai Lake has reached 4557.95 square kilometers, an increase of 187.26 square kilometers compared with 2012, and the average water level has risen by more than 3 meters. The water area reached the largest since 2012.

According to the satellite remote sensing monitoring pictures of the Qinghai Lake area from 2012 to 2022 provided by the center, it can be clearly seen that the water area of ​​Qinghai Lake has changed in the past ten years.

Through a series of ecological protection and management measures such as wetland protection, degraded grassland management, and terrestrial aquatic biodiversity protection, the water quality of Qinghai Lake has continued to improve, and the water ecology has been increasingly optimized. The Institute of Hydrobiology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences has been monitoring the water quality of Qinghai Lake for many years.

Li Xiaohui, a doctoral student at the Institute of Hydrobiology, Chinese Academy of Sciences:According to the data we have accumulated over ten years, as the water level rises, the salinity of the lake drops from 12 parts per thousand to 10 parts per thousand. Although the aquatic ecosystem of Qinghai Lake is relatively simple, these (plankton) populations are still concentrated in those populations that are more inclined to clean water bodies, indicating that the water quality of the entire Qinghai Lake is relatively stable and relatively good.

Qinghai Lake is a natural barrier to control the spread of desertification in the west to the east. The increase in the area of ​​Qinghai Lake is of great significance to curb desertification in the surrounding area and ecological protection. After the water area of ​​Qinghai Lake increased, the bare sandy land in the sand island area of ​​Qinghai Lake was submerged by the lake water, forming a large wetland, which provided an excellent breeding and habitat for various waterfowl such as black-necked cranes, whooper swans, and bar-headed geese. Some migratory birds have adapted to the ever-expanding wetland area and gradually improving ecological environment of Qinghai Lake, and have become resident birds of Qinghai Lake.

Migrating Huang fish and migrating birds together weave a lively and harmonious ecological picture. With the arrival of the peak migration of Huanghai carp, many wonderful ecological stories are being staged around Qinghai Lake.

