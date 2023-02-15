For the company Essmar, guaranteeing quality standards in the provision of public services is one of its priorities, which is why, through the actions proposed jointly by the Production, Aqueduct and Quality Control Laboratory areasse

managed to obtain a range of the Water Quality Risk Index, Irca, below the 5%, during the last four months. Due to the above, it is indicated that the water distributed to the population is Risk free and is fit for consumption.

According to the results obtained in the months of October, November, December 2022 and January 2023, Essmar was able to confirm that the water consumed by citizens meets quality standards, as shown in the table:

Month : October 2022

Irca: 1.33%, without risk Month: November 2022

Irca: 1.36%, without risk

Month: December 2022

Irca: 4.44%, without risk Month: January 2023

Irca: 1.28%, without risk

On the other hand, it is mentioned that the Water Quality Risk Index, Irca, is the methodology that details the results of the analysis of water samples, for consumption and the ranges presented in article 15 of the classification of the level of risk in resolution 2115 of 2007 are shown in this way:

0% – 5% No risk and suitable for human consumption

5.1% – 14% Risk level is Low

14.1% – 35% Risk level is Medium

35.1% – 80% The level of risk is High

80.1% – 100% The level of risk is Sanitarily Unfeasible.

With this, they seek to add to the quality of life of more than 500 thousand inhabitants in the District.