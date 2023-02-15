Home News “The water in Santa Marta is completely suitable for consumption”: Essmar
News

“The water in Santa Marta is completely suitable for consumption”: Essmar

by admin
“The water in Santa Marta is completely suitable for consumption”: Essmar

For the company Essmar, guaranteeing quality standards in the provision of public services is one of its priorities, which is why, through the actions proposed jointly by the Production, Aqueduct and Quality Control Laboratory areasse

It may interest you: “The samariums were supplied with water unfit for human consumption for eight months”: SuperServicios

managed to obtain a range of the Water Quality Risk Index, Irca, below the 5%, during the last four months. Due to the above, it is indicated that the water distributed to the population is Risk free and is fit for consumption.

According to the results obtained in the months of October, November, December 2022 and January 2023, Essmar was able to confirm that the water consumed by citizens meets quality standards, as shown in the table:

Month : October 2022
Irca: 1.33%, without risk Month: November 2022
Irca: 1.36%, without risk
Month: December 2022
Irca: 4.44%, without risk Month: January 2023
Irca: 1.28%, without risk

On the other hand, it is mentioned that the Water Quality Risk Index, Irca, is the methodology that details the results of the analysis of water samples, for consumption and the ranges presented in article 15 of the classification of the level of risk in resolution 2115 of 2007 are shown in this way:

Read more: They denounce that in the Manzanares neighborhood the water has not arrived for more than 2 months

0% – 5% No risk and suitable for human consumption

5.1% – 14% Risk level is Low

14.1% – 35% Risk level is Medium

See also  Covid, two-year-old girl dies in hospital. It had been transferred from Crotone to the Bambin Gesù in Rome in desperate conditions

35.1% – 80% The level of risk is High

80.1% – 100% The level of risk is Sanitarily Unfeasible.

With this, they seek to add to the quality of life of more than 500 thousand inhabitants in the District.

You may also like

This is how the marches in Valledupar in...

CIAT Germplasm Bank, with international recognition

The Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee...

Tight duels in the round of 16 of...

Send a strong signal of emphasizing agriculture and...

In search of the reactivation of some public...

Health reform does not build on what has...

Edict Jorge Isaac Valencia Díaz

They propose a day without a car and...

With a project they seek $100,000 million to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy