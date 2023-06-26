The water level of China’s largest freshwater lake exceeded 13 meters, and more than 260,000 people in Jiangxi were affected by the disaster-News-Science Network

The water level of China‘s largest freshwater lake exceeded 13 meters, and more than 260,000 people in Jiangxi were affected by the disaster

China News Agency, Nanchang, June 25 (Reporter Wu Pengquan) Affected by heavy rainfall, the water level of Poyang Lake, China‘s largest freshwater lake, continued to rise rapidly. On the 25th, the water level exceeded 13 meters.

According to the water regime information released by the Jiangxi Provincial Hydrological Monitoring Center, the real-time water level at Xingzi Station, the iconic hydrological station of Poyang Lake, was 13.16 meters at 8:00 on the 25th, an increase of 0.5 meters from the 24th; the area of ​​the Tongjiang River in the lake area is 1,870 square kilometers, with a volume of 4.32 billion cubic meters meters, an increase of 632 million cubic meters over the 24th.

According to the Jiangxi Provincial Meteorological Observatory, from 8:00 on the 24th to 8:00 on the 25th, there were heavy rainstorms at 22 stations in 6 counties (cities, districts) in the province, and heavy rains at 395 stations in 54 counties (cities, districts).

This round of continuous heavy rainfall hit Jiangxi, and many places in Jiangxi were affected. The Jiangxi Provincial Emergency Management Department reported that from 11:00 on June 20 to 16:00 on the 24th, heavy rainfall has affected 265,500 people in 68 counties (cities, districts, including functional areas) in Jiangxi, and 3,413 people were urgently transferred and resettled, causing direct economic losses. 304 million yuan.

The meteorological department predicts that there will still be heavy to heavy rain in northern Jiangxi and central and northern Jiangxi on the 25th, and the precipitation will weaken significantly on the 26th. All parts of Jiangxi need to continue to prevent rainstorms, floods, mountain torrents, and geological disasters. Relevant areas can scientifically dispatch rivers, lakes and reservoirs to optimize the use of water resources while ensuring safety. (over)

