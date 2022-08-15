Original title: The water level of the Wuhan section of the Yangtze River hit the lowest record in the same period, and Jiangcheng made every effort to ensure the water supply in high temperature weather

The water level of the Yangtze River hit the lowest level in history during the same period. Photo courtesy of netizens

□Chutian Metropolis Daily Jimu News Reporter Pan Xiheng Correspondent Guo Yujun Xie Minghui

Since July 9, the precipitation in Wuhan has decreased by 11.7% compared with the same period of the previous year, and the water level of the Wuhan section of the Yangtze River has reached the lowest level in history. Will the “reverse dry season” river water affect the production of water plants? Yesterday, Jimu News reporter learned from Wuhan Water Affairs Group that the current water level of the Yangtze River is still several meters higher than that of the dry season in winter and spring, and water intake and water production have not been affected.

The water level of the Yangtze River is rarely dry during the flood season

Currently in the flood season, the Yangtze River is not as magnificent as in previous years. On August 13, Jimu news reporters saw at the Hankou River Beach that the first-class hydrophilic platform has been out of the water as a whole, and a large tidal flat has been exposed on the shore, and the water level traces are clearly visible.

“The water level is so low! Not only has there been no flooding this summer, but the water level has been dropping step by step,” said a tourist. The Nan’an Mouth at the confluence of the Yangtze River and the Han River, the beach that was only exposed in winter and spring in the past, has now appeared early due to the falling water level.

The reporter inquired and learned that the water level of the Hankou Station of the Yangtze River was 17.57 meters at 13:00 on the 13th and 17.44 meters at 13:00 on the 14th. The water level of the Wuhan section of the Yangtze River was still slowly falling.

Since the beginning of this year, the highest water level in the Wuhan section of the Yangtze River appeared at 21:00 on June 9, at 24.96 meters. At present, the water level of the Wuhan section of the Yangtze River is about 6 meters lower than the water level of the same period of the past years, which is the lowest water level in the same period in history since the hydrological observation records began in 1865.

The relevant person in charge of the Wuhan Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters Office introduced that after the Yangtze River entered the main flood season this year, the water level continued to decline, and there was a rare phenomenon of “reverse dry season during the flood season”. This is because the rainfall in the Yangtze River Basin is obviously low, the inflow of water from the upper reaches is reduced, and the continuous high temperature evaporation is caused by the increase. Data show that since July 9, the precipitation in Wuhan has decreased by 11.7% compared with the same period of the previous year; in the first and mid-July, the water inflow from Hankou Station was 59.184 billion cubic meters, 18% less than the 30-year average.

Waterworks production is not affected

Since the beginning of summer, the water level of the Yangtze River has dropped. Will it affect the waterworks that draw water from the Yangtze River?

The reporter learned from Wuhan Water Affairs Group that the daily water supply capacity of the 12 water plants affiliated to the group is 4.9 million tons. The water intake from the pontoon is connected by the movable rocker arm tie pipe, which can adjust the water intake height according to the water level.

Liu Yong, director of the Yujiatou Water Plant, introduced that the water intake method of the plant is wellbore water intake. There are two wellbores, the bottom of which is nearly 10 stories high from the ground, and each wellbore has two water intake pipes with a diameter of 1.3 meters. The pipeline is about 100 meters deep into the center of the river to take water from the underground on the shore, and the production is running normally at present.

The Baishazhou Water Plant adopts the method of water intake by floating boats. Yin Jun, director of the factory, told reporters that with the rise and fall of the river water level, the floating boat is automatically adjusted through the movable rocker tube to ensure that water intake can be carried out normally during both dry and wet periods.

Wuhan Water Affairs Group stated that it will pay close attention to changes in water conditions, strengthen inspections of water sources and inspection and maintenance of water intake facilities, and ensure the safety of water intake from water plants.

Wuhan ensures water supply and water quality

In order to ensure the normal water supply in the city, the Wuhan Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters made overall planning and dispatching, and the Wuhan Municipal Water Affairs Bureau formulated and implemented targeted measures based on the actual situation to ensure the water supply in hot summer weather, strengthen the inspection and maintenance of the water supply network facilities, and strengthen the production and operation scheduling. Implement a 24-hour emergency supply guarantee service mechanism, improve emergency response capabilities, strengthen water quality supervision, ensure that water quality meets standards, and ensure stable and orderly production.

According to the relevant person in charge of Wuhan Water Affairs Bureau, there are 42 water plants in the city, with a daily water supply capacity of 6.58 million tons. The average daily water supply in July was 4.968 million tons, and the average load rate of water plants was 75%; in August, the average daily water supply was 5.125 million tons, and the water plant load rate was 78%.

On August 10, the daily water supply of 12 water plants of Wuhan Water Affairs Group reached 3.9051 million tons, hitting a new high in the past three years. In response to the continuous high water consumption in high temperature weather, Wushui Group carried out special inspections of water plants, water supply pipeline networks and residential water supply facilities in advance, strengthened the inspection and maintenance of production equipment under high temperature, and increased raw water, water and water in the production process. The inspection frequency of the factory water ensures the safety of equipment operation and water quality from the source to the user; promptly completes the optimization, renovation and renewal of the pipe network, improves the overall water supply efficiency, further optimizes the operation mode of the secondary pressure conversion station, extends the pressure conversion time, Increase the pressure change period and increase the pressure change pressure to ensure the normal water supply of the pump room.

