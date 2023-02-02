Original title: The water quality transparency of Erhai Lake reached the highest level in the past 20 years

Our newspaper, Kunming, February 1st (Reporter Shen Jingran) The reporter learned from the Erhai Lake Basin Transformation and Development Headquarters in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan: According to the national surface water environmental quality report recently issued by the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, the quality of Erhai Lake will be achieved by 2020, 2021, In 2022, it will be evaluated as “excellent” and moderately nutritious for three consecutive years; according to the data of the ecological environment monitoring department, the average transparency of the whole lake, which comprehensively reflects the effectiveness of the protection and management of Erhai Lake, is 2.29 meters, which has risen to the highest level in the past 20 years.

In recent years, Dali Prefecture has insisted on the protection and green development of the Erhai Lake to dominate the overall economic and social development of Dali, adhered to the management of the lake by the whole people, the scientific management of the lake, the systematic management of the lake, and the management of the lake according to the law. The “trinity” of water ecology has been gradually improved. In the next step, Dali Prefecture will systematically implement nine “three-year improvement actions” including improving the water quality of rivers entering the lake, preventing and controlling agricultural non-point source pollution, and restoring the lake’s water ecology, so as to comprehensively promote high-level protection of Erhai Lake and high-quality development of the river basin.

“People’s Daily” (14th Edition, February 2, 2023)

(Editors in charge: Xu Qian, Zhu Hongxia)

