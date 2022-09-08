Despite the drought and the depletion of water basins, in Italy about one third of the water is lost due to losses of the water system. According to Istat, in 2020, 41 cubic meters of water per kilometer of water network were lost every day, equal to about 36 percent of that fed into the network. In other words, for every kilometer of water mains, the equivalent of 41 thousand one-liter bottles are wasted every day.

According to the annual report on the integrated water service of 2022, by Cittadinanzattiva, the loss is mainly due to collapse of the network: 60 per cent of the infrastructures were installed over thirty years ago and 25 per cent are over fifty years old (a percentage that rises to 40 per cent in large centers). The network has not received adequate maintenance to minimize losses.

Wasting public water does not help keep prices down. According to Cittadinanzattiva, the average bill water in Italy in 2021 was 460 euros a year for a consumption of 192 cubic meters per year, a price up 2.6 percent compared to the previous year. Between 2020 and 2021, the price increased in about two out of three provincial capitals. The situation changes in each region and in some cases there are differences within the same region. For example in Sicily: in Catania 192 cubic meters of water cost 244 euros, in Enna 746 euros.

According to Istat, 28.5 percent of Italian families do not trust thetap water. A number that has decreased in the last twenty years (it was 40.1 percent in 2002). See also Maneuver, 4,800 honorary magistrates stabilized. The government-majority agreement on taxes and utility bills holds Significant territorial differences persist: the highest percentages are found in Sicily (59.9 percent), Sardinia (49.5 percent) and Calabria (38.2 percent), the lowest in Bolzano (0.8 percent) ) and Trento (2.4 per cent).

A fact that goes hand in hand with that on the consumption of bottled water: between 2012 and 2019, the consumption of packaged water in Italy grew at an average annual rate of 2.4 per cent and, according to a study by Mediobanca, it is today the European country that consumes the most, with 222 liters per capita per year (equal to a total of about 13.5 billion liters of bottled water). Sweden and Finland have an annual per capita consumption of 10 and 17 liters respectively.