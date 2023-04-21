The waters have calmed down with the indigenous communities, for now

Indigenous communities from different municipalities that traveled to Pereira since Wednesday and who spent the night in Olaya Herrera Park, were heard by officials from the Risaralda Governor’s Office and the Pereira Mayor’s Office, seeking to reach agreements with the petitions that they had in terms of education and housing for their communities.

The governor of Risaralda Victor Manuel Tamayo Vargas attended in the last hours with his work team the commission of the indigenous authorities of the department that with their families were present since midday on Wednesday in the Olaya Herrera park.

Tamayo Vargas explained that he had communicated by telephone with Ministry of Education officials and that for today they will be present in Pereira, to attend to the requirements of the indigenous people, starting at 9 am.

“We are going to accompany the indigenous leaders in their requests to the National Government, we want them to be attended to in the best way, because in the case of Risaralda, they have always been attended to and helped in everything that has been within our reach.”

Some of the conclusions of the meeting held between the mayor’s office and the Kurmado Cabildo is that another meeting will be held today, Friday, April 21, with the Risaralda Governor’s Office and the Ministry of Education to request the appointment of 6 indigenous teachers.

With the housing secretariat, some lots will be studied in May for possible delivery, in addition 30 housing improvements will be made.

The infrastructure secretariat will make adjustments to the Indigenous House.