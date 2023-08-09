The way Colombians work has changed in the last three years – news

80% of Colombian companies continue to work remotely at least once a week.

In the last three years, after the Covid-19 pandemic, the labor landscape in Colombia has undergone significant changes, promoting the adaptation of hybrid and remote work models. In fact, 80% of companies in the country continue to work remotely at least once a week, according to an investigation by the Colombian Federation of Human Management – Acrip. As the economy evolves and work needs change, flexible workspaces have also become the preferred option for those looking for a more balanced and efficient approach to work.

“At WeWork, we believe that flexible workspaces drive positive change in the way Colombians work. Our services have allowed professionals and companies to adopt a more agile and balanced approach to their operations, which has proven to have great advantages in reducing working hours and in the general well-being of workers. According to a survey we conducted in partnership with Michael Page, 90.5% of Colombians say that the main challenges of working completely in person is the loss of time commuting and 85.8% say they feel happier sharing their workday between the office and the Home Office”, expressed Juan Carlos Peñaloza, country manager of WeWork Colombia.

Three things that have changed in the way Colombians work:

Greater labor flexibility: When working remotely or hybridly, it becomes easier to choose the place to work and better manage time since they do not have to think about long commutes or adhere to a strict work schedule. Work flexibility can reduce working hours since, according to those surveyed, 66% believe that their productivity increases if they work in flexible spaces and, therefore, their working hours are reduced and they become more efficient with their tasks .

Balance between personal and professional life: By having the option to work from the office or anywhere else, workers have achieved a better balance between their work responsibilities and their personal lives, resulting in more satisfied and engaged employees. Thanks to these possibilities offered by the new work models, 88.7% have more quality time with their family and friends; and 83.8% have a better balance between their personal and professional lives.

Innovation and creativity in a collaborative environment: The WeWork workspaces, for example, have also been new alternatives that promote interaction and collaboration between professionals from different sectors, creating a favorable environment for the generation of new ideas and also the possibility of sharing them with different diverse people. result in that according to our survey, 56.4% of Millennials have considered a positive change in the development of innovative projects and creative solutions to daily work challenges.

The future of work in Colombia continues to evolve, and WeWork is proud to be part of this transformation, by providing flexible workspaces adapted to current demands, benefiting more than 1,400 companies and 14,632 members who are part of the change today.

