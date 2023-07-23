The way of slavery to the worker abroad – Breaking economy news – Sözcü

The labor conditions of the countries they go to will be applied to the workers who work abroad and file a lawsuit because they cannot get their rights. Workers may not receive severance pay and overtime.

Erdogan SUZER

Released: 05:30 – 23 July 2023 Updated: 01:47 – 23 July 2023

Turkish Bad news came to the workers who worked day and night in constructions in countries where contractors were hired. Contrary to the practices up to now, the Supreme Court of Appeals General Assembly took a surprise decision that in case of disagreement between the employer and the employee, the legal rules of the working country will prevail instead of Turkish law.

EXPENSE OF 70 THOUSAND TL

Turkish workers who go to some countries in Africa, the Middle East and the Black Sea coast, which are in a bad situation in terms of workers’ rights, will now be able to work under very difficult conditions, almost like slaves. It won’t work either, for workers to go to court to get their rights.

Because in most of the countries where Turkish workers are employed, rights such as severance pay, overtime, and holiday work lag far behind Turkey’s.

Since the decision of the General Assembly of the Supreme Court of Appeals, which has completely changed the case-laws up to now (Decision numbered 13 May 2023 and 2023/428), constitutes a new case-law, it will be valid not only for workers’ lawsuits to be filed in the future, but also for tens of thousands of lawsuits that are still pending.

It is stated that the expatriate workers, who hope that they will receive a reward for their heavy working conditions with a claim of 30-40 thousand dollars against their employer, will experience great disappointment in the coming days. It was stated that the workers who work long hours at construction sites abroad without saying holidays, national days, day and night, whose rights are not paid, but who are silent there in order not to lose their job, will not be able to get their rights and they will have to pay the legal costs of 60-70 thousand liras.

Last Hope Constitutional Court

decision Evaluating Lawyer Ünaldı Topaklı, he said that there are provisions in Turkish law that protect workers and that labor becomes open to exploitation because the rules of underdeveloped countries that do not care about workers will be valid in cases. Unaldı said that with the decision, lawyers, prosecutors and judges were obliged to know the laws of hundreds of countries. Ünaldı also stated that an application was made to the Constitutional Court for the annulment of the decision.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

