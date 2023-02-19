1. Weather conditions

1. Domestic situation

（1）Snowfall in northern China, Inner Mongolia and other places：From 08:00 to 06:00 yesterday, the western and northern parts of southern Xinjiang, northeastern Qinghai, central Gansu, southern Ningxia, central and northeastern Inner Mongolia, northern Shanxi, northern Hebei, northern Beijing, Liaoning and eastern Jilin, etc. Moderate snow or sleet, local heavy snow (5-9 mm) in Aksu region of Xinjiang, Chengde and Zhangjiakou in Hebei, Miyun in Beijing, Liaoyang and Benxi in Liaoning, Baishan in Jilin, local blizzard in Kizilsu Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture of Xinjiang (11-11 16 mm); light rain occurred in southeastern Chongqing, Guizhou, Hunan, central Hubei, southern Jiangsu and other places.

This morning, in central Anhui, western Jiangsu, eastern and southwestern Hubei, northwestern Hunan, and northern Guizhou, there was heavy fog with visibility less than 1 kilometer, and local areas were less than 200 meters.

（2）Strong winds and cooling weather occurred in the northern region yesterday：Affected by the cold air, Qinghai, eastern Gansu, Ningxia, central and western Inner Mongolia, Shaanxi, Shanxi, western and southern Hebei, Beijing-Tianjin, western Henan, central and northern Shandong, and the peninsula, etc., appeared at levels 6-8, and local areas 9-11 level gust. At 06:00 today compared with 06:00 yesterday, some of the above-mentioned areas and eastern Jilin, Liaoning and other places experienced a 6-10°C drop in temperature, and local drops in eastern Gansu, southern Ningxia, northern Shanxi, and southeastern Jilin exceeded 12°C.

2. Abroad

（1）Continued rain and snow in North America and other places：In the past 24 hours, there have been heavy snowstorms in Central Siberia, the Greater Caucasus of Russia, southwestern Canada, the central and eastern United States, and the Great Lakes region; heavy snowstorms have occurred in the Philippines, northeastern Australia, southeastern United States, northern Argentina, and southeastern Africa. To heavy rain, local heavy rain.

（2）Canada’s northern U.S. Midwest cools significantly：In the past 24 hours, affected by the cold wave, the minimum temperature in Alaska, northern and eastern Canada, and the Midwest of the United States dropped by 6-8°C, and the local temperature dropped by more than 12°C. The minimum temperature in the above areas was 4-8°C lower than the same period of the year.

2. Key weather forecasts

1. Key domestic weather

(1)Weak cold air continues to affect the southarea

From the 19th to the 20th, the weak cold air will continue to affect the southern region. The above-mentioned areas will have a temperature drop of 4-6°C, and local temperatures will drop above 8°C. Some areas will be accompanied by 4-6 winds.

Affected by the cold air, from the daytime on the 19th to the nighttime on the 21st, the Bohai Sea, the Bohai Strait, most of the Yellow Sea, most of the East China Sea, the Taiwan Strait, the ocean to the east of Taiwan, the Bashi Channel, most of the South China Sea, and the Beibu Gulf will successively have levels 6-8 , Gust 9 winds, of which the Taiwan Strait, the ocean to the east of Taiwan, the Bashi Strait, and some sea areas in the northeast of the South China Sea can reach level 9 and gusts 10-11. The Central Meteorological Observatory continued to issue a sea gale forecast at 06:00 on February 19。

(2) Rainy and snowy weather in the eastern part of the northwest region and the eastern part of the southwest region

From the 20th to the 22nd, there were light to moderate snow or sleet in the eastern part of Northwest China and western North China; light rain and local moderate rain in the eastern part of Southwest China, Jianghan, western Jiangnan, and northwestern South China.

2. Key foreign weather

（1）Cold wave, rain and snow continue to affect most of North America

In the next three days, affected by the cold wave, there will be moderate to heavy snow or sleet and local blizzards in central and southern Alaska, western Canada, northern United States, the Great Lakes region, Labrador Peninsula, Newfoundland and other places; There was light to moderate rain in the southeast and northern Mexico. The above-mentioned areas have a temperature drop of 6-10°C from northwest to southeast, and the local temperature drop exceeds 16°C, accompanied by 4-6 winds and gusts of 7-8.

（2）There will be strong wind and rain in the Philippine Islands

In the next three days, due to the influence of the tropical low-value system on the ocean surface near the Philippines, there will be moderate to heavy rain and local heavy rain in the Philippine Islands and other places, accompanied by 4-5 winds and 6-8 gusts.

3. Specific forecast for the next three days

From 08:00 on February 19 to 08:00 on February 20,There are light to moderate snow or sleet in parts of northeastern Inner Mongolia, eastern Heilongjiang, eastern Jilin, western mountainous areas of southern Xinjiang, southern Qinghai, southwestern Gansu, and northwestern Tibet. Among them, there are local areas in western mountainous areas of southern Xinjiang. Heavy snowfall (10-13 mm); light rain in parts of southeastern Tibet, southern Sichuan, southwestern Chongqing, western Guizhou, central and eastern Yunnan, southwestern Guangxi, and eastern Taiwan Island. There are 4 to 6 winds in parts of central and eastern Inner Mongolia, Liaoning, Shandong Peninsula, Zhejiang and Fujian coastal areas, and eastern coastal areas of Guangdong, and 5 to 7 winds in parts of central and northern Tibet. Most of the Yellow Sea, most of the East China Sea, the Taiwan Strait, the Bashi Channel, the ocean to the east of Taiwan, and most of the South China Sea have winds of magnitude 7-8 and gusts of 9-10. Level 11 (see Figure 1).

Figure 1 Precipitation forecast map across the country (from 08:00 on February 19th to 08:00 on February 20th)

From 08:00 on February 20 to 08:00 on February 21,There are light to moderate snow or sleet in parts of southeastern Heilongjiang, eastern Jilin, southern and western Xinjiang, northwestern and southeastern Tibet, southern Qinghai, eastern Gansu, and southwestern Shaanxi. Among them, southern Xinjiang There were local heavy snowfalls (10-12 mm) in the western mountainous areas; light to moderate rains in parts of southern Shaanxi, Sichuan Basin, western Hubei, Guizhou, eastern and southern Yunnan, and southeastern Tibet. There are 4 to 6 winds in parts of central and eastern Inner Mongolia, Liaoning, Shandong Peninsula, Zhejiang and Fujian coasts, and eastern coastal areas of Guangdong, and 5 to 7 winds in parts of central and northern Tibet. The northern part of the East China Sea, the Taiwan Strait, the ocean to the east of Taiwan, the Bashi Strait, and most of the South China Sea have winds of magnitude 7 to 8 and gusts of magnitude 9 to 10. Among them, the wind in the Taiwan Strait, the ocean to the east of Taiwan, the Bashi Channel, and the northeast of the South China Sea can reach magnitude 9 , Gust 10~11 (see Figure 2).

Figure 2 Precipitation forecast map across the country (from 08:00 on February 20th to 08:00 on February 21st)

From 08:00 on February 21 to 08:00 on February 22,There were light to moderate snow or sleet in parts of northern and eastern Tibet, most of Qinghai, central and eastern Northwest China, northern Sichuan Plateau, and western Shanxi. Among them, there were heavy snow (5-8 mm ); there were light to moderate rains in parts of eastern Southwest China, southern Shaanxi, western Henan, western Hubei, most of Yunnan, and southeastern Tibet. Among them, there were heavy rains in parts of southeastern Tibet and northwestern Yunnan. There are 4 to 6 winds in parts of the coastal areas of Zhejiang and Fujian, and the eastern coast of Guangdong, and 5 to 7 winds in parts of central and northern Tibet. The northern part of the East China Sea, the Taiwan Strait, the ocean to the east of Taiwan, the Bashi Strait, and most of the South China Sea have winds of magnitude 7 to 8 and gusts of magnitude 9 to 10. Among them, the wind in the Taiwan Strait, the ocean to the east of Taiwan, the Bashi Channel, and the northeast of the South China Sea can reach magnitude 9 , Gust 10~11 (see Figure 3).

Figure 3 Precipitation forecast map across the country (from 08:00 on February 21st to 08:00 on February 22nd)

Make:Tao also signed for Meng Qingtao, Huang Wei and Li Kunyu: Zhang Tao

[

责编：杨煜 ]