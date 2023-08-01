The weather in Bavaria: partly heavy rainfall, locally with thunderstorms

0
The weather in Bavaria: Mostly cloudy and sometimes prolonged rainfall. From the late afternoon showers and friendly sections alternate. Very windy at 17 to 22 degrees. The further prospects: It will remain changeable and rainy. Sunny spells most likely tomorrow and Thursday in central and southern Bavaria. Highs of 17 to 27 degrees. (BAYERN 2 news 01.08.2023 06:00)
See also During the New Year’s Day holiday, most of the country’s weather is fine and there are strong winds and lower temperatures in the eastern part of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, rain and snow.