The weather in Bavaria: partly heavy rainfall, locally with thunderstorms

The weather in Bavaria: Mostly cloudy and sometimes prolonged rainfall. From the late afternoon showers and friendly sections alternate. Very windy at 17 to 22 degrees. The further prospects: It will remain changeable and rainy. Sunny spells most likely tomorrow and Thursday in central and southern Bavaria. Highs of 17 to 27 degrees. (BAYERN 2 news 01.08.2023 06:00)

