Q: The weather is cold in winter and there are many people at home. How to clean and disinfect at home?

answer:The main strain of this round of epidemic is the Omicron BF.7 mutant strain, which is more contagious, has a shorter incubation period, and spreads faster, but the symptoms after infection are mild, and it is easy to reduce vigilance. It is particularly important for residents to do a good job in personal protection, especially the cleaning and disinfection of the home environment. Generally speaking, sanitation and cleaning are the main focus of daily home use, supplemented by preventive disinfection. Here are a few tips:

One is to carry out preventive disinfection correctly.Do a good job of cleaning and ventilation in the home environment every day. If preventive disinfection is really necessary, it is not recommended to use high-concentration disinfectants, and do not directly disinfect people. Strictly follow the disinfection product instructions when using, and choose the appropriate disinfection method according to different items and environments, and use beyond the scope is strictly prohibited.

The second is to maintain indoor air circulation.The indoor air in the home is mainly ventilated, and the windows are opened 2-3 times a day for at least 30 minutes each time.

The third is to do a good job in hand hygiene.Daily hand hygiene is mainly based on hand washing, and the “seven-step hand washing method” is adopted under running water. If hand disinfection is performed, take an appropriate amount of hand disinfectant in the palm, rub hands together, apply evenly on the surface of hands, rub and disinfect until dry.

The fourth is to insist on cleaning and disinfecting the surface of objects.The surface of general objects such as desktops, furniture, door or window handles at home should be kept clean; small items such as mobile phones, remote controls, mice, keyboards, etc. can be wiped and disinfected with alcohol wipes. The surroundings of toilets, flushing buttons, sinks, faucets, etc. in the bathroom should be kept clean and disinfected in time. If necessary, it can be wiped and disinfected with chlorine-containing disinfectant according to the product instructions.

The fifth is to standardize the collection of express parcels.Try to collect express delivery in a non-contact way. When receiving express parcels, wear masks and gloves in a standard manner. Preventive disinfection of the outer packaging can be carried out. After unpacking, the outer packaging should be discarded or put into a garbage bag in time, and good hand hygiene should be done.