Home News The weather is cold in winter and there are many people at home. How to clean and disinfect at home
News

The weather is cold in winter and there are many people at home. How to clean and disinfect at home

by admin

Q: The weather is cold in winter and there are many people at home. How to clean and disinfect at home?

answer:The main strain of this round of epidemic is the Omicron BF.7 mutant strain, which is more contagious, has a shorter incubation period, and spreads faster, but the symptoms after infection are mild, and it is easy to reduce vigilance. It is particularly important for residents to do a good job in personal protection, especially the cleaning and disinfection of the home environment. Generally speaking, sanitation and cleaning are the main focus of daily home use, supplemented by preventive disinfection. Here are a few tips:

One is to carry out preventive disinfection correctly.Do a good job of cleaning and ventilation in the home environment every day. If preventive disinfection is really necessary, it is not recommended to use high-concentration disinfectants, and do not directly disinfect people. Strictly follow the disinfection product instructions when using, and choose the appropriate disinfection method according to different items and environments, and use beyond the scope is strictly prohibited.

The second is to maintain indoor air circulation.The indoor air in the home is mainly ventilated, and the windows are opened 2-3 times a day for at least 30 minutes each time.

The third is to do a good job in hand hygiene.Daily hand hygiene is mainly based on hand washing, and the “seven-step hand washing method” is adopted under running water. If hand disinfection is performed, take an appropriate amount of hand disinfectant in the palm, rub hands together, apply evenly on the surface of hands, rub and disinfect until dry.

See also  Vaccini, Figliuolo to the Regions: "Now preferential lanes in the hubs for school and university staff"

The fourth is to insist on cleaning and disinfecting the surface of objects.The surface of general objects such as desktops, furniture, door or window handles at home should be kept clean; small items such as mobile phones, remote controls, mice, keyboards, etc. can be wiped and disinfected with alcohol wipes. The surroundings of toilets, flushing buttons, sinks, faucets, etc. in the bathroom should be kept clean and disinfected in time. If necessary, it can be wiped and disinfected with chlorine-containing disinfectant according to the product instructions.

The fifth is to standardize the collection of express parcels.Try to collect express delivery in a non-contact way. When receiving express parcels, wear masks and gloves in a standard manner. Preventive disinfection of the outer packaging can be carried out. After unpacking, the outer packaging should be discarded or put into a garbage bag in time, and good hand hygiene should be done.

You may also like

The latest report on the epidemic situation in...

Bersaglieri from Belluno running at Mel

Ischia, investigations into illegal activity and failed demolitions....

Neighborhood Committee blasphemed “His weakness is his son”...

And what about Franco Battiato? – Patrick Ruviglioni

A total of 2,785 positive infections were reported...

Montalto Dora, at the savoy cabbage festival, Bollengo...

There is a high risk of local community...

Raising the age and more requirements to retire:...

The latest report on the epidemic situation in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy