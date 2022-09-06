The Olympic achievements promotion service exhibition area is full of highlights; people from all walks of life discuss the sustainable development of the ice and snow industry after the Beijing Winter Olympics; the “2022 China Ice and Snow Industry Research Report” is released… In the early autumn, the weather is not cold, and in 2022 China‘s international service trade Driven by the sports service theme of the trade fair (hereinafter referred to as the “Service Trade Fair”), this year’s “ice and snow fever” was ignited in advance.

Highlights of the Olympic Achievements Promotion Service Exhibition

With the successful hosting of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, Beijing has become the world‘s first “Double Olympic City”, which has attracted more people’s attention and participation in sports, especially ice and snow sports. Walking into the No. 6 exhibition hall of Shougang Park, the Winter Olympic venues “Snow Feiyan” and “Snow Dragon” are displayed in front of you, bringing the audience back to the passionate Winter Olympics in a second. This year’s sports service theme set up the Olympic achievements promotion service exhibition area for the first time, which mainly displayed the transformation of scientific and technological Winter Olympic achievements and the services of Olympic venues.

In order to popularize winter sports knowledge to the public, the sports exhibition hall of this year’s CIFTIS has created a number of interactive areas. Through a series of activities to attract the public to actively participate in the experience of ice and snow sports, the promotion of winter sports and the dissemination of ice and snow culture will be promoted. In the interactive area, the indoor ski simulator has attracted many live audiences to “unlock” the first skiing experience. With the help of VR and AR equipment, zero-based tourists can also experience challenging projects such as alpine skiing and ski jumping. According to the on-site staff, this set of simulated skiing equipment has been widely used in national team training, the popularization of campus ice and snow sports, and the public leisure experience… Entering the “post-Winter Olympics era”, the popularity of ice and snow sports has increased rather than decreased. “Visit the CIFTIS and let the children experience the fun of ice and snow sports through this high-tech equipment. I think it is very meaningful. This winter, I will take my children to Chongli to see the Winter Olympics venues and experience the world-class snow trails. “A Beijing audience who brought their children to experience the simulated ski equipment told reporters.

Various parties discuss the development of the ice and snow industry in the “post-Winter Olympics era”

At this service trade fair, various parties discussed the “Chinese plan” for the sustainable and healthy development of the ice and snow industry after the Beijing Winter Olympics in the form of forums and interviews, focusing on topics such as the heritage of the Winter Olympics and the upgrading of the ice and snow industry.

“Beijing has set an example for the world in the sustainable use of Olympic heritage,” said Juan Antonio Samaranch, vice-president of the International Olympic Committee, via video. He said: “The Olympic legacy of the Beijing Winter Olympics has fully released its legacy benefits. A number of outstanding Beijing Winter Olympics venues have been opened to the public. These venues are not only built for the event, but also for the general public. The host city and host country, China, bring lasting benefits. The vision of ‘300 million people to participate in ice and snow sports‘ has become a reality, ushering in a new era of global winter sports.”

“In terms of the use of material heritage, the Winter Olympic Village is now open, and in order to meet the needs of the majority of skiers, Yanqing District has specially designed a technical track next to the racing track in the National Alpine Ski Center, and in the National Snowmobile and Sleigh Center. It provides a VR experience method, so that everyone can better experience the speed and passion of the snowmobile sled track.” Ren Jianghao, deputy head of Yanqing District, Beijing, said that from the perspective of inheritance and utilization of the Olympic heritage, Yanqing District has three main directions. It is a high-end event, the second is mass sports, and the third is the sports industry.

“The Beijing Winter Olympics triggered a large number of snow fields and ice fields (expansion), which also led to the rapid expansion of the ski industry chain. During the Beijing Winter Olympics, the country invested a lot of scientific research, and these scientific research achievements It has also been verified at the Beijing Winter Olympics. If we can apply the scientific and technological achievements of the Beijing Winter Olympics to the field of mass skiing, we will be able to achieve industrial upgrading in the field of mass skiing.” Director of the International Snow Federation, Vice President of the China Ski Association Chairman Zheng Liangcheng believes that the “post-Winter Olympics era” should further guide the development of the ice and snow industry and promote industrial upgrading.

“Report” shows that the future of China‘s ice and snow industry is promising

During the current service trade fair, Asia Data Group released the “2022 China Ice and Snow Industry Research Report” (hereinafter referred to as the “Report”). The “Report” pointed out that in the post-Winter Olympics era, the development of ice and snow sports will be in Beijing, the “city of double Olympics”, and China‘s future with 300 million people participating in ice and snow sports can be expected.

The “Report” shows that since Beijing won the right to host the 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics in 2015, by the end of October 2021, 346 million people in China have participated in ice and snow sports, and the participation rate in ice and snow sports has reached 24.56%. At the same time, the scale of my country’s ice and snow industry will gradually get out of the impact of the epidemic in 2021, reaching 578.8 billion yuan, an increase of 51.88% over 2020. According to the current growth rate, it is expected to exceed 800 billion yuan in 2022, and it is expected to exceed trillion in 2025. .

The “Report” counts ice and snow sports venues and participation. As of the end of last year, my country had 2,261 ice and snow venues (1,450 skating rinks and 811 ski resorts), with a venue area of ​​77 million square meters, accounting for 2.26% of the national sports venues. . In terms of the number and participation rate of ice and snow sports, Jiangsu Province and Shandong Province both reached 26 million, and Beijing (55.24%) ranked second in the country after Heilongjiang Province (57.80%) in terms of participation rate.

The “Report” pointed out that as an important support for the popularization and promotion of ice and snow sports, ice and snow tourism will gradually recover in the snow season from 2021 to 2022 with my country’s effective control of the new crown pneumonia epidemic, with 312 million people (more than the high point of 224 million people before the epidemic) Bringing 390 billion yuan in revenue to the entire industry. Among them, Beijing contributed 12% of the tourist source of ice and snow tourism, ranking first in the country. (Transfer from the 01 edition of “China Sports News” on September 6)