The website of the R-Educ project — European funds and international cooperation is online

Seven Italian Regions, the University of Bologna and two NGOs (WeWorld-GVC and Concord Italia) are partners in R-Educ project – “The Regions for Global Citizenship Education: Governance models and best practices”which aims to build coordination between administrations and civil society for the dissemination and inclusion in local policies of the theme of global citizenship education.

The project, financed by the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS), started a few months ago and will run until the end of 2024. As of today, a project site and social channels Facebook e Linkedinwho will talk about the project activities and promote awareness of the issues involved.

The project intends to strengthen the concept of citizenship as belonging to the global community and the change in terms of individual and collective awareness and behavior, towards a more sustainable and just world, deepening the components of human rights, interculture, international cooperation, peace and sustainability.

