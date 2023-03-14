Established last year by the Delegate Ministry in charge of Technical Education and Crafts, the week of Technical Education and Vocational Training (TVET) is launched again this year. Important activities are on the program.

Under the theme “private sector TVET cooperation, guarantee of sustainable economic development”, this week began in the Lacs prefecture with a major meeting of several students from 9 member establishments of the Network of Technical Education Establishments of said prefecture in the center ”solagnon’.

For this edition once again, several activities are on the program. Conferences-debates, open days, a football tournament, an educational outing, a picnic and a graduation ceremony among others.

They were all there, political, administrative, religious and traditional authorities for this opening ceremony. This was an opportunity for several of them to take the floor to address students from several localities, Glidji, kpémé, kpessi, Togo komé, Agbodan, Dagué and Agbodrafo.

In his speech, the first person in charge of the premises, the Rev. Koffi Léon Anani, Director of the ”solagnon” center expressed the wish that “this week will become a professional transfer window between companies and technical and vocational education establishments”. Moreover, he proposed to the directors or representatives of the public and private companies present not to leave or close this week as soon as the speeches are finished: “Give us a little listening time during this week. Heads of establishments or their representatives would like to talk with you about the placement of our learners in internships and, in general, about professional integration”. He did not fail to recall the vocation of the ”solagnon” center which hosts the event, a center which offers numerous training courses, carpentry, masonry, electricity and food processing to young people for their professional integration.

As for him, the prefect of the Lakes urged the students to show excellence and paid particular attention to the various activities that will furnish this week. Like the Mayor, he returned to the reasons for this week’s initiation, what it represents and aims and finally the different training courses offered by the establishments of the network. Both did not fail to invite learners to serenity and discipline, a guarantee of better learning.

Finally, it was the Director of Vocational Training and Apprenticeship who, in a more pedagogical approach, set the context for the organization of this week which takes place throughout the national territory. “Technical education and vocational training are the guarantee that can get us out of unemployment,” he insisted in his speech. This government initiative, which is part of its roadmap, aims “to increase the number of students enrolled in technical and vocational education by 6 to 10% and to bring out the talents hidden in the learners”.

During this week will take place as in the first edition of the awards ceremony for the winners, students who will stand out for their unique talent, 50 productions in total will benefit from it on the national level.

The students, through their spokesperson for the occasion, did not fail to emphasize the importance of this week for them as learners and the opportunity to promote and encourage entrepreneurship that it represents.

The ceremony then continued with a visit to the stands set up by the students presenting the fruits of their creativity.

Seyram cossive