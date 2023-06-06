The week on TV, from Piero della Francesca to Anish Kapoor

After a long closure, the Museum of the Risorgimento in Brescia reopened in January, completely renovated in the year in which the city is the Capital of Culture. Monday 5 June at 21.10 the programwill open the doors of the new Leonessa d’Italia Museum to the public of Rai Storia, revealing its novelties: an expanded and captivating exhibition, an engaging narrative that proceeds by theme, with immersive and multimedia moments, in line with the perspectives of contemporary museography. The director of Fondazione Brescia Musei Stefano Karadjov and the president Francesca Bazoli will illustrate the innovative project, while a group of experts will invite us to rediscover, room after room, the great adventure of the Brescian Risorgimento, the historic Ten Days of 1849, the their prodromes and subsequent developments, exploring the artistic and cultural heritage of the city and its revolutionary ferment.

Piero della Francesca’s journey premiered on Rai 5

The Anglo-Saxons called Piero’s trail – the Piero trail – the route that leads from Arezzo to Rimini, from the Valtiberina to the Adriatic, passing through Sansepolcro, Monterchi and Urbino: these are the places where Piero della Francesca was born and lived, and where his works.

In 1925 Aldous Huxley described the Polyptych of Mercy and the Resurrection of Christ – both stationed in Sansepolcro – as “the most beautiful painting in the world“. Without knowing it, it was he who saved these masterpieces from the fury of the Second World War: in 1944, Captain Anthony Clarke of the British Army remembered Huxley’s essay and stopped the bombing of this area. Wednesday 7 June at 21.15 on Rai 5, absolute premiere in the programme Art Nightthe documentary Peter’s journey he throws himself in the footsteps of the fifteenth-century master, in an itinerary that combines the charm of works of art with the changing perspective of the landscapes, the same as in the paintings.

Art Night: Piero’s journey, premiered on Rai 5 Courtesy Rai Cultura

Written by Emanuela Avallone and Linda Tugnoli, directed by Linda Tugnoli and produced by Rai Cultura,

Peter’s journey it is a geographical and temporal journey. After working in the main courts of the time, Piero della Francesca returned to Sansepolcro, where he was born, and died there in 1492. Since then, his works have apparently been forgotten, many dispersed or destroyed. Those that remained, hidden from the beaten track, disappeared from the eyes of scholars and travellers. Only in the mid-nineteenth century did Piero’s mastery come to light: the Englishman John Charles Robinson bought the Baptism of Christ. In view of the possible constraint imposed by the nascent unitary state, the British government takes care to buy Italian works, and also brings the Nativity. Today those of Piero are among the most loved works of the National Gallery in London, says Laura Llewelyn, curator of the museum, in the documentary.

But the turning point came at the beginning of the twentieth century when Piero’s works were rediscovered and known thanks above all to the intuition of two incredible art historians, Bernard Berenson and then Roberto Longhi. Since then and still today, writers, poets and artists have let themselves be fascinated by the master of Sansepolcro: from Felice Casorati to Pier Paolo Pasolini and Andreij Tarkovskij, as we will discover in the stories of art historians, curators and museum directors.

Ars erotica: torment and ecstasy are staged on TV

Sometimes the line between eros and mysticism is really blurred. Seventeenth-century painters and sculptors knew this well, and hovering on this ridge they created disturbing masterpieces, perhaps to be exhibited in a church. The fourth installment of the series is dedicated to these works Ars Erotica, premiered on Sky Arte HD on Tuesday 6 June at 21.15. Not infrequently in the past, the stories of saints served as a pretext for introducing a sensual atmosphere into religious paintings: penitent and contrite figures before their sins embody mystical experiences in which even pain becomes erotic ecstasy. San Sebastiano, tied naked to a column, exhibits powerful and sore muscles that have transformed him into a gay icon. St. Mary Magdalene, repentant and tormented, has irrepressible curves and her gaze turned to God, while St. Teresa of Avila in her mystical experiences seems to be at the height of her carnal pleasure. If then to sculpt it is the genius of Bernini, the result becomes sublime.



“Ars Erotica”: Guido Cagnacci, Penitent Magdalene, ca. 1622-1627, Oil on canvas, 72 x 86 cm, Rome, Palazzo Barberini | Courtesy Sky

From Leonardo da Vinci to Anish Kapoor, the proposals of Sky Arte

Lost cities, masters of art, icons of photography populate this week’s Sky Arte schedules. Wednesday 7 June, for example, we will meet face to face with the greats of the Italian Renaissance. It starts at 11.50 with Infinite Michelangelofeature film produced by Sky for cinema in 2018 with Enrico Lo Verso in the role of the Florentine giant, ending with the documentary Leonardo da Vinci – The universal man (13.30), where the author of the Gioconda it is revealed in a sort of imaginary museum through the contributions of outstanding Leonardo scholars. In the afternoon, however, The art of fashion – The age of dreams and revolutions (15.40) will give a cross-section of one of the most interesting exhibitions of the season, still underway at the San Domenico Museum in Forlì with paintings by Tintoretto, Boldini, Hayez, Balla, Boccioni, De Chirico, Matisse, combined with the fabulous clothes by designers such as Chanel, Dior, Armani, Balenciaga and many more. At 17.40 it’s up to Gauguin – Journey to Tahitiwith Vincent Cassel as the painter fleeing the constraints of progress.

Even contemporary art will have its place in the Sky schedules of the week: the documentary is not to be missed on Thursday 8th Anish Kapoor. Venetian redwhere the famous artist of Indian origin talks about himself outside the clichés, on the occasion of the exhibition that saw him as a protagonist in Venice during the 2022 Biennale.

The evening is an invitation to travel through time and space, to immerse yourself in the atmosphere of two legendary cities. TV premiere, Medina Azahara. the pearl araba (21.15) will take us near Cordoba, to discover a city that was the symbol of the splendor of Muslim Spain and which today is an archaeological site protected by Unesco. Immediately after with the documentary The forgotten faces of Palmyra we will fly to Syria on the trail of the ancient city which in 2013 was the target of the iconoclastic fury of Isis: through the sculpted portraits of the inhabitants of Palmyra, now housed in various museums around the world, archaeologists are trying to reconstruct the history of Bride of the Desert (22.15).



“Medina Azahara. The Arab Pearl”, this week on Sky Arte

The weekend is dedicated to contemporary photography with four of aces: on the evening of Sunday 11th there are in fact no less than four films on the subject. In Show me the picture: the story of Jim Marshall (21.15) we will dive into the vibrant milieu of music between the Sixties and Seventies. An unconventional artist committed to fighting his inner demons, Marshall was a point of reference for the most nonconformist photographers: his sincere approach, combined with an incredible talent, led him to photograph some of the most important music icons . At 10.50 pm it’s the turn of the documentary Garry Winograd – All Things Are Photographable and then to George Zimbel. Photographing Americato close the French photographer Robert Doisneauprotagonist of The lens of wonders.