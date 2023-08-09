Home » The week with .week: Will we live to see normal politics? | Company | .a week
News

The week with .week: Will we live to see normal politics? | Company | .a week

by admin
The week with .week: Will we live to see normal politics? | Company | .a week

in the current episode of Týždeň s .těžden, Eugen Korda talks about the events of the last few days with colleagues Martin Mojžiš, Tomáš Zálešák and Štefan Hríb.

In the latest podcast Týžden s .těžden, you will also listen to:

is Žilinka Belzezub’s secretary? when will we live to see normal politics and why are the parties not offering solutions? who and what are the attempts to discredit the journalist and judge serve?

If you subscribe to the print .week for the next year, you’ll help us survive and do what we know how to do. Thank you in advance.

If you found an error, write to web@tyzden.sk.

See also  Victory of the Aurirojas in Yopal

You may also like

Inter: Samardzic has arrived in Milan – News

New WhatsApp update would change the way of...

Allegri, ‘Juve are fine, Vlahovic and forwards are...

Criticism grows with preferences. What other parties accuse...

What happened to the Taxi Driver Strike in...

Assault on the home of the hit-and-run driver,...

Arcturus: the new variant of COVID 19 that...

Fulton County District Attorney Expected to Request Indictments...

In Santa Marta there were no demonstrations during...

OKS architects wins the competition to enhance the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy