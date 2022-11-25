

The weekend’s cold wave will sweep across the central and eastern Xinjiang, Heilongjiang and other places with significant snowfall



China Weather News Two gusts of cold air are coming one after another! From today (November 25) to the weekend, a gust of cold air will affect the eastern part of Northwest China, North China, and Northeast China, and the temperature will drop by 6-10°C. The cold wave began to affect Xinjiang, Gansu and other places on the 26th, and will sweep across the central and eastern regions next week, and the temperature in most parts of my country will turn cold rapidly. In addition, in the next three days, there will be snow in Xinjiang, Northeast China and other places, and frequent rain in the south, especially in southern China.

Two gusts of cold air have successively affected the cold wave since the 26th

Recently, due to the weak cold air, the temperature in most parts of my country is higher than normal in the same period. The highest temperature in North China and the southeast of Northeast China generally exceeds 10°C, and the highest temperature in the south of the Yangtze River is around 20°C.

With the arrival of two waves of cold air, by the end of the month, the temperature in most areas will usher in a sharp turning point. First of all, the first cold air will affect the eastern part of Northwest China, North China, and Northeast China today and tomorrow. The temperature will drop by 6-10°C, and the local temperature will drop by more than 12°C.

The highest temperature in many places on weekends will hit a new low since the second half of this year, which is colder than the same period of the year. For example, the highest temperature in Changchun and Shenyang on Saturday will drop below freezing point, and the highest temperature in Beijing and Tianjin on Saturday will only be around 6°C.

While this cold air is affecting North China and Northeast China, another cold air will affect Xinjiang, western Gansu and western Inner Mongolia this weekend. The intensity of this cold air will reach the cold wave level, and the temperature in most of the above-mentioned areas will drop by 10~ 18°C, above 20°C locally, and there will be northerly winds of magnitude 6-8, gusts of magnitude 9-11, and winds of magnitude 12-13 in Xinjiang mountain passes, and sand and dust weather will be accompanied in some areas.

From the 28th to the 30th, the cold wave will continue to move eastward and southward to affect the central and eastern regions. The temperature in most of the central and eastern regions will drop by 8-14°C, and the local temperature drop can reach more than 16°C. Most areas north of the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River will experience 5-14°C Level 7 northerly wind, gusts 8-10.

By the 30th, the highest temperature in most of Northeast China and northern North China will be less than -10°C, the highest temperature in southern North China, Huanghuai, and eastern Jianghuai will be around 0°C, and the highest temperature in most of Jiangnan will drop to single digits. The lowest temperature line at 0°C will reach along the Yangtze River, and the lowest temperature in North China will only be around -10°C.

There is snowfall in Heilongjiang and other places in Xinjiang, and it is rainy in the south

Since the 16th, there has been frequent rain and snow in northern Xinjiang. Today and tomorrow, some areas in Ili Valley, Tacheng, Altay and other places will continue to have heavy snow or sleet, and there will be local heavy snow. At the same time, under the influence of the cold air, some areas in eastern Inner Mongolia and the north-central part of Northeast China experienced light to moderate snow and local heavy snow. In addition, there will be moderate to heavy rains and local heavy rains in parts of central and northern South China and southern Jiangnan.

Specifically, today most of northern Xinjiang, eastern Inner Mongolia, Heilongjiang, northern Jilin and other places have light to moderate snow or sleet. Among them, parts of Xinjiang Tacheng and Altay Mountains, northern Heilongjiang and other places have heavy snow. Southern Hunan, southern Jiangxi, central and eastern Guangxi, central and eastern Guangdong, most of Fujian,TaiwanThere were moderate to heavy rains in some areas such as the northern part of the island. Among them, there were local heavy rains in eastern Guangxi, northern Guangdong, and southern Jiangxi.

Tomorrow, parts of northern Xinjiang, eastern Inner Mongolia, western Jilin, and western Liaoning will have light to moderate snow or sleet. Among them, Tacheng and Ili River Valley in Xinjiang will have local heavy snowfall; southern Hunan and southern Jiangxi There were moderate to heavy rains in parts of , central and southern Fujian, eastern Guangxi, and central and northern Guangdong, among which there were local heavy rains in northern Guangdong.

The day after tomorrow, parts of eastern Xinjiang, Gansu Hexi, eastern Inner Mongolia, midwestern and southern Heilongjiang, most of Jilin, and northern Liaoning experienced light to moderate snow or sleet. Among them, eastern Jilin and other places had local heavy snowfall . There were moderate to heavy rains in parts of southern Liaoning, eastern Hubei, northern Hunan, central and northern Jiangxi, central and northern Fujian, and southern Zhejiang. Among them, there were local heavy rains in northern Hunan, central and northern Jiangxi, and northwestern Fujian.

The Meteorological Department reminds that with frequent rain and snow in Xinjiang and Northeast China, the public needs to pay attention to the adverse impact of rain and snow on traffic and travel, and arrange travel reasonably. It is rainy in the south, and the local area needs to prevent secondary disasters that may be caused by heavy rainfall.

