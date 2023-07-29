The week’s performance rises in the White Stock Exchange

The Casablanca Stock Exchange ended its trading, during the week from 24 to 28 July, on the rise.

Thus, its main index “MAZI” achieved a gain of 2.25% during this week, to settle at 12,058.66 points.

The “MASI 20” index, which reflects the performance of 20 companies listed on the stock exchange, also strengthened during the same period by 2.26 percent, moving to 979.1 points.

MASI.ESG, the index of companies with the best ESG rating, also advanced by 2.59% to 908.1 points.

In turn, the “MASI Mid and Small Cap” index achieved a gain of 0.95%, to reach 945.14 points.

At the sectoral level, 18 out of the 23 indices listed on the Casablanca Stock Exchange closed on the rise, while 4 closed on a decline, and one sector remained stable.

The total volume of transactions amounted to 747.25 million dirhams, 587.62 million dirhams in the central market, and 103.99 million dirhams in the corn market.

Maroc Telecom topped the list of the most active instruments during the week with a volume of transactions amounting to 92.29 million dirhams, followed by Banque Centrale Populaire (67.88 million dirhams) and Attijariwafa Bank (59.85 million dirhams).

For its part, the stock market capitalization amounted to 624.68 billion dirhams.

In terms of individual values, the strongest declines for the week were recorded in Africa Industries (-6.76%/345 dirhams), Steam (-4.68%/609.10 dirhams), and Vinny Brosset (-4.13%/106.00 dirhams). 75 dirhams), Total Energy Marketing Morocco (-3.75%/12.32 dirhams), and Atholl (-3.03%/80 dirhams).

On the other hand, the strongest increases for the week were recorded by Maroc Telecom (+10.65%/109.65 dirhams), Timar (+7.81%/483 dirhams), and Cosumar (+7.47%/214.95 dirhams). Stroke Industries (+5.53%/34.93 dirhams) and Snape (+4.94%/574 dirhams).