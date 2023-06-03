“The weight of the law must fall hard on the corrupt”

After the President of the Republic, Nayib Bukele, announced the War Against Corruption, the Minister of Labor, Rolando Castro, stated that it must be fought, wherever it comes from.

For the official, as well as for honest Salvadorans, corruption is the transversal axis of an impoverished society.

Therefore, the courageous decision of the president to declare war against the criminals of “white collar, coat and tie” stands out, who used the power conferred to make negotiations in exchange for exorbitant sums of money and other benefits.

Castro called on Salvadorans to join “this crusade against corruption” so that the weight of the law falls on those who have caused so much damage to the country.

The authorities have begun with the extinction of domain against the properties of the former president of ARENA, Alfredo Cristiani.