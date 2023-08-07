The Wels pop-up concerts begin on Friday

Jonny Comet & the Rockets will kick off the concert series, which premiered two years ago, on Grünbachplatz. The band’s music appeals to fans of rock ‘n’ roll and rockabilly: the ensemble wants to surprise and at best inspire its fans with new interpretations of well-known hits from the 50s. Visitors can expect live music that invites you to dance and is played by great entertainers. Let’s go on a journey through time to the 1950s.

The second pop-up concert in this Wels music summer will take place on August 18th in Pernau. The star boogie pianist Daniel Ecklbauer and Christoph Steinbach present musical short stories on the sports field of the Neue Mittelschule 3. The finale of the popular pop-up concerts will take place on August 25th in the Vogelweide. “New West” makes the hearts of all country fans beat faster and forms a worthy conclusion to this year’s concert series.

If you want to be there, you can register www.wels.at secure tickets for free.

Kleinod music festival

The Kleinod Festival marks the beginning of autumn musically. The proven concert series offers world music, crossover and new folk music. It officially starts on Friday, September 8th (8 p.m.) with Peter Hudler’s Cello on Fire with sounds ranging from baroque to rock, folk jazz and classical modern. Afterwards, Dikno Schneeberger Trio & Sandro Roy will play gypsy jazz. It continues on Saturday, September 9th, in the Welser Stadthalle with Martin Gasselsberger & Petra Linecker. The main act is formed by the instrumental art of Quadro Nuevo.

The Alpkan group will be serving a satirical crossover between the Alps and the Balkans on Sunday, August 29th in the Gösser-Bräu with free admission.

Tickets for the first two concerts are available at oeticket.com

