The West can come to help Palestine, so why not us, Sirajul Haq

Web Desk: Amir Siraj-ul-Haq of Jamaat-e-Islami has said regarding the Israel-Palestine war that an international fund should be established for Palestine. If we can come forward, why can’t we come for Palestine?

Amir Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq further said that the Al-Khidmat Foundation network is currently present in Gaza, Egypt and Turkey, and called a conference on the Palestine issue in Islamabad in which former ambassadors, representatives of political parties and intellectuals were invited to participate. has gone

He further said that if the West can come to help Palestine, why can’t we? Pakistan has allowed Afghans to live in their country for a long time. And India will benefit from Afghanistan’s misunderstandings.

Siraj-ul-Haq said that if Jamaat-e-Islami gets votes, the country will get peace and tranquility in return.

Share this: Facebook

X

