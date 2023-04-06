Electronic Science – Zuhair Al Alali The result of the positive tie was decided 2-2, the White Derby between Raja Athletic and its rivals, Wydad, in the match that brought them together yesterday evening, Wednesday, on the floor of the Mohammed V complex in Casablanca, within the competitions of the 21st round of the professional national championship for first-division football clubs.

The goals of the match bore the signature of Yousry Bouzouk in the 39th minute from a penalty kick, Mohamed Bolakso (68th minute) for Al-Rajaa, Congolese defender Arsene Zola in the 4 + 45 minute, and Ayman Al-Hassouni also from a penalty kick (12 + 90) for Wydad.

With this result, the Green Eagles raised their tally to 34 points in fourth place, and the Red Castle team to 42 points in the runner-up.

As for the details of the meeting, the start was Wadadia through the active Jalal Al-Daoudi, who carried out a direct free ball, in which the striker, Hamza Khaba, substituted goalkeeper Anas Al-Zaniti, by removing it with his head.

In the 3rd minute, Al-Daoudi sent a cross, which was turned by defender Arsene Zola with his head into Al-Raja’s goal, but Al-Zaniti excelled in stopping it.

The brilliance of Al-Zeniti continued in the face of the Wydad attacks, as he was able once again to prevent the red team’s playmaker Ayman Al-Hassouni from scoring the first goal after being alone with him.

After that, the confrontation began to deviate from the atmosphere of sportsmanship between the players of the two teams, who increased their physical impulsiveness and rough interventions, forcing the match referee to issue three warnings in just three minutes. The share of the leader, Yahya Gibran, who blocked Mahmoud Bin Taek (D22), then the middle of the Togolese Raja field, Roger Aholu (D24).

After that, the players returned to the atmosphere of competition again, but this time the initiative was from the green team through its top scorer Hamza Khaba, who received a cross from Zakaria Al-Habati and headed it into the Wydad net, but goalkeeper Youssef Al-Mutie, who compensated for the absence of Reda Al-Taknaouti in this derby, blocked it with difficulty. (d. 31).

Al-Raja’s attacks enabled him to get a penalty kick in the 39th minute, which was translated by Algerian Yousri Bouzouk into the goal of progress, following a fatal mistake by defender Amin Farhan, who deliberately touched the ball inside the operations box.

A progress that the hosts did not enjoy, as the guests quickly equalized the score through Arsene Zola, who successfully followed a direct free ball, which Al-Zeniti was unable to block in the last seconds of the first part.

In contrast to the first half, the offensive initiative was Rajawi in the second, which enabled them to score a second goal in the 68th minute through substitute Mohamed Polakso, who brilliantly ended an attack started by Mohamed Zuraida in Al-Mutie’s goal.

And while the match was heading to the end, with the Raja team advancing against Wydad, the player Abdel Samad Al-Badawi fell into the ban after Zuhair Al-Metraji blocked him in the penalty area. each side.