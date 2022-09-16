[Epoch Times, September 15, 2022](Epoch Times reporter Xu Jian comprehensive report) On Thursday (September 15), the leaders of China and Russia met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Uzbekistan, arousing international attention On the same day, the United States urged the CCP not to support Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

It was the first face-to-face meeting between Xi and Putin since Russia launched a “special military operation” in Ukraine in February.

Putin and Xi Jinping praised each other during their meeting. Putin said he firmly supported Beijing’s “one China” principle and touted Beijing’s so-called “balanced position” on the Ukraine issue. Xi Jinping called Putin an “old friend”. The outside world said that these two “outcasts” isolated by the international community are putting on a warm-up show.

White House Urges China: Don’t Support Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine

The White House on Thursday urged China not to support Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the world should condemn Russia, not stand by.

The current Russia-Ukraine war is the largest confrontation between Russia and the West since the Cold War, which has killed tens of thousands of people and pushed the global economy into uncharted territory, with food and energy prices soaring.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby said in an interview with CNN on Thursday of the meeting between Xi and Putin, “The whole world should unite against what Mr. Putin has done.” “Any No one should stand idly by (the Russian-Ukrainian war).”

“My message to China is that, given what Putin has done in Ukraine, this is not the time for ‘business as usual’ with Mr Putin, this is not the time to be isolated from the international community,” Kirby added.

Kirby said it remained to be seen to what extent China would support Russia’s war effort, reiterating that Beijing had not taken substantial action to support Putin or violate international sanctions against Moscow.

Separately, Kirby said the U.S. was preparing another batch of security assistance to Ukraine, but declined to provide further details, including when, but would inform the public “very soon.”

Putin and Xi Jinping praise each other in high profile and are accused of holding a group to keep warm

In his televised opening speech for the bilateral meeting, Putin told Xi: “We attach great importance to the balanced position of our Chinese friends on the Ukrainian crisis, understand your questions and concerns, and we will explain our position today.”

This is the first time Putin has made remarks about China‘s “war fears” since Russia’s lightning rout in northeastern Ukraine.

So far, Chinese officials have not condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but followed the Kremlin’s statement, calling it “a special military operation.”

In addition, Putin clearly supports the CCP on the Taiwan issue. China held blockade-style military exercises around Taiwan after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island last month. “We intend to firmly adhere to the ‘one China‘ principle,” Putin said. “We condemn the ‘provocative’ actions of the United States in the Taiwan Strait.”

Reuters reported that Xi told Putin, “Faced with the changes in the world, the times and history, China is willing to work with Russia to play a leading role in demonstrating its responsibility as a major country.”

Xi and Putin last met weeks before Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, when they announced an “uncapped” partnership and pledged to strengthen cooperation against Western societies.

Still, Beijing has been careful not to provide Russia with material support that could trigger Western economic sanctions on China.

The Voice of America commented that the meeting between Xi Jinping and Putin seemed to be “outcasts hugging together for warmth”, “Once upon a time, Xi Jinping proudly told the world that Sino-Russian friendship has no upper limit, and Sino-Russian cooperation has no restricted area. But a Russia-Ukraine war made Xi Jinping proud. We encountered an unexpected dilemma with Putin.”

“Russia has been sanctioned by the West because of this war, and has become an outcast by the international community. China (the CCP) has also been criticized by the international community for refusing to condemn the aggressor, and has fallen into unprecedented isolation.”

The report also said, “The meeting between the two was seen by the media as a warmhearted gesture of mutual need and mutual benefit, and it also showed that Xi Jinping sees the quasi-ally relationship between Beijing and Moscow as an important part of the fight against the United States. tool.”

So far, Sino-Russian relations have not been based on “shared values” or respect, Brian Hart, a researcher at the Center for Strategic and International Studies’ China Power Program, tweeted on September 11. relationship, unlike many of America’s allies. It is primarily based on interests, which “change rapidly as the situation changes”.

Editor in charge: Lin Yan