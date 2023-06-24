Home » The White House monitors Russia after its mercenaries rebellion
The White House monitors Russia after its mercenaries rebellion

The White House monitors Russia after its mercenaries rebellion

The White House is “monitoring” the situation in Russia and US President Joe Biden is being informed as the head of the Russian mercenary group Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhinhardens his rhetoric against the Russian Defense Ministry.

“We are monitoring the situation and will consult with our allies and partners about these events,” a spokesman for the National Security Council said in a statement shared with several US media.

The White House message comes as Prigozhin announces that his private army has crossed the Russian border and is entering the Rostov regionin the south of the country, after declaring in absentia with the Ministry of Defense.

Shortly after, he denounced that the General Staff sent planes to bombard the column, which is allegedly moving in the direction of Moscow.

According to the Russian news agency TASS, traffic on the M-4 Don highway out of Rostov on Don, the regional capital, has been blocked by police.

In this context, the Russian capital reinforced security measures and placed additional guards at the most important targets, reported the Russian Police, quoted by TASS. EFE

