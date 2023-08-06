The White House pressured Facebook to control the narrative about covid-19

The White House lobbied Facebook* executives for special access to content moderation tools to control comments about the covid-19 virus.

“Since this is a global pandemic, can we give agencies access to guidance parameters that they normally wouldn’t have?” Rob Flaherty, President Joe Biden’s director of digital affairs, asked social network executives, according to internal company communications seen by Fox Business.

In the summer of 2021, the Biden Administration began a national campaign to get Americans vaccinated against the covid-19 virus. At the same time, social media companies like Facebook were facing enormous pressure from the White House to crack down on alleged “misinformation” and to more closely monitor vaccine-related content.

A recently cited set of documents shared by Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, “reveals that Facebook caved to White House pressure to remove posts” from the social media platform.

Many Americans were hesitant to get vaccinated because of information they saw on Facebook, Jordan wrote, citing words spoken by the US president last July: “They are killing people.”

These criticisms caused Facebook to reevaluate its policies regarding content on covid-19, to the point that in August it decided to change them.

Previously, a series of messages sent in April 2021 about the procedures to follow in response to concerns about the side effects of the anti-Covid vaccine appeared in Facebook conversations involving Flaherty, Andy Slavitt, senior White House adviser for the response to the coronavirus pandemic, and to Meta executives. All of this reveals pressure from the US government to control shared content.

How Washington has used its power to shape online discourse to its liking

“My dream for Facebook is for me to play ball. It’s about whether we’re going to get out of this damn mess,” Flaherty said. “I have no doubt that they are sincerely trying to resolve this issue in good faith. I doubt they’re telling us everything […] We have to explain to the president why there is misinformation on the internet. We don’t want to be in a position where we delete bad news. And if the goal as a company is to make it more likely that people will get vaccinated, let’s just say people don’t see this in just one way,” he continued.

Following that conversation, Facebook sent a large volume of data to the White House. Later, Nick Clegg, vice president of global affairs, sent his team an email recapping the phone call he had with Slavitt.

Meta confirmed that the data was collected from CrowdTangle, a tool the company uses to analyze public content on its platform.

On the other hand, the Biden Administration asked Facebook to modify its algorithm to favor certain media outlets, to the detriment of others. with RT

